'It didn’t feel too good, to put it simply': Carljohan Eriksson opens up on his Dundee United turnaround

Carljohan Eriksson made a number of good saves to deny Hibs on Tuesday night.

A January arrival from Mjallby AIF in Sweden Allsvenskan, where he caught the eye with a number of impressive performances, the 27-year-old had to play second fiddle to Benjamin Siegrist last season and then struggled to take the gloves when the Swiss left, losing them to new arrival Mark Birighitti.

An injury sidelined the Australian and allowed Eriksson another chance to show what he can do. A penalty save last month against Motherwell gave him renewed confidence and since then, the only way has been up. The Finn has started United’s last eight games and his performance against Hibs in particular caught the eye, making a number of smart saves.

“I always knew I had the quality in me but it is just making it click with the defensive line as well,” said Eriksson.

“It has not been the easiest of ten months in respect to sitting on the bench for the latter part of last season.

“That was something I knew might be the case when signing.

“Then going back and forth at the beginning of this season, playing pre-season friendlies and then not starting the first games was a bit of a knock.

“It didn’t feel too good, to put it simply, but now I have had a few games in a row. Things are starting to turn better.

Eriksson will now hope to keep the form going when they face Ross County in a bottom-of-the-table battle on Saturday.

