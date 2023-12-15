City’s top scorer, who has 19 goals this season, missed last weekend’s win at Luton and the midweek victory over Red Star Belgrade with a foot injury, and has been receiving treatment in Marbella. Haaland reported back at City on Friday morning and Guardiola said he would be assessed by club doctors before any further decisions are made. City are due to travel to Saudi Arabia after Saturday’s match for the Club World Cup, with a semi-final against Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday. Either the final or the third-place play-off will follow on Friday.

“Haaland arrived today and the doctors will see him and we will see how he feels,” Guardiola said. “He had treatment away. Hopefully he can travel to Saudi and we will see if he is able to play in the first game or the second game, or when we come back. I don’t think he will play [against Palace] but maybe he surprises me. It is not a fracture, just stress. Sometimes players recover quickly, some longer. Day by day, week by week, we see how he feels. The moment he doesn’t have pain he will play.”