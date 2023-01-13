Is Celtic v Rangers final a formality? Have Hibs really turned a corner? - Scotsman Football Show

Another big weekend of Scottish football is upon us with the Viaplay Cup semi-finals and four Premiership fixtures taking place across three days.

The action starts on Friday night under the lights at Tynecastle Park where Hearts host St Mirren for the second time in six days following the 1-1 draw in Paisley on Saturday past as the battle for third place heats up.

Three more Premiership matches follow on Saturday with Hibs hosting Dundee United, St Johnstone taking on Livingston and a huge game in the relegation battle as a Motherwell side in freefall welcome bottom club Ross County to Fir Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from the league, all eyes will be on Hampden Park with Celtic and Kilmarnock going head-to-head on Saturday, then Rangers and Aberdeen squaring off on Sunday, for a place in the Viaplay League Cup final.

The Scotsman Football Show with Mark Atkinson, Matthew Elder and Andrew Smith as our writers discuss the Viaplay Cup semi-finals and some big matches in the cinch Premiership.