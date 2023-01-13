News you can trust since 1817
Is Celtic v Rangers final a formality? Have Hibs really turned a corner? - Scotsman Football Show

Another big weekend of Scottish football is upon us with the Viaplay Cup semi-finals and four Premiership fixtures taking place across three days.

By Matthew Elder
4 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 12:46pm
The action starts on Friday night under the lights at Tynecastle Park where Hearts host St Mirren for the second time in six days following the 1-1 draw in Paisley on Saturday past as the battle for third place heats up.

Three more Premiership matches follow on Saturday with Hibs hosting Dundee United, St Johnstone taking on Livingston and a huge game in the relegation battle as a Motherwell side in freefall welcome bottom club Ross County to Fir Park.

Away from the league, all eyes will be on Hampden Park with Celtic and Kilmarnock going head-to-head on Saturday, then Rangers and Aberdeen squaring off on Sunday, for a place in the Viaplay League Cup final.

The Scotsman Football Show with Mark Atkinson, Matthew Elder and Andrew Smith as our writers discuss the Viaplay Cup semi-finals and some big matches in the cinch Premiership.

In the latest episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Matthew Elder, Mark Atkinson and Andrew Smith discuss all of the above matches, including the likelihood of a Celtic v Rangers final, and whether Hibs have really turned a corner after winning two of their last four fixtures.

Ross CountyPremiershipDundee UnitedSt Mirren
