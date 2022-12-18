Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister started the match against France and caught the eye with an all-action display, with an early shot on target setting the tone. The 23-year-old, who plays his club football in England for Brighton and Hove Albion, has been a key part of Lionel Scaloni’s team and TV spectators in Scotland were left wondering: does he have any Scottish roots?

The answer is yes. Despite being born in Santa Rosa, Argentina, Mac Allister family ancestry and be traced back to Scotland and also Ireland. It is believed that the Mac Allister family – two of his brothers also play football and his father is an former professional – originates from eastern Fife before moving to Dublin in the 1800s. The family is understood to have emigrated to Argentina to set up a farm.