Inverness Caledonian Thistle have warned supporters that they will be forced to play their under 18 side in a first team match this weekend.

The Caledonian Stadium, home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Championship side are currently dealing with an injury crisis and say they have been left with “no choice” but to field a team made up mostly of schoolboys in their SPFL Trust Trophy fixture away to Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

The club claim to have encountered a “lack of assistance” from the SPFL after making the league body aware of their predicament.

A Inverness statement read: “As the ticket prices for our away SPFL Trust cup tie v Hamilton are announced, the club feels that it is only fair to let Caley Thistle fans know that because of our continued unprecedented injury situation and the lack of assistance we applied for via the proper channels at the SPFL, the club will have no choice but to play a team in this tie which will not include many of our current 1st team squad.

“While we will obviously welcome support for the boys, this in effect will mean our U18 squad, many of whom are still at school will play the game, and we believe that it is only fair that our supporters know this in advance of purchasing tickets and planning a round trip journey of six hours plus and over 300 miles, which we do of course face again the following week in the League match at Hamilton.

