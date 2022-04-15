Inverness CT secure place in play-offs on damaging night for Kilmarnock

Inverness Caledonian Thistle secured their place in the cinch Championship promotion play-offs after coming back from behind to defeat league leaders Kilmarnock 2-1 at home.

By Angus Wright
Friday, 15th April 2022, 9:42 pm
Updated Friday, 15th April 2022, 9:43 pm
Inverness' Billy McKay scores to make it 2-1 against Kilmarnock.

Billy Dodds’ men, who currently sit third, can now only finish fourth or higher after goals from Billy Mckay and Logan Chalmers cancelled out Ash Taylor’s 60th-minute opener at the Caledonian Stadium.

The defeat for Kilmarnock could prove damaging to their title credentials, who lead second-placed Arbroath by four points, albeit the Lichties have a game in hand. Dick Campbell’s men host bottom club Queen of the South at Gayfield on Saturday and would close the gap to a single point with a win.

Killie host Arbroath on Friday in what could be a title decider next Friday.

Elsewhere in the Championship tomorrow, Dunfermline take on Ayr in a huge match at the bottom of the table, Morton host Hamilton at Cappielow and Partick Thistle face Raith, where a win for the Jags would secure their place in the play-offs.

