Inverness CT secure place in play-offs on damaging night for Kilmarnock

Inverness' Billy McKay scores to make it 2-1 against Kilmarnock.

Billy Dodds’ men, who currently sit third, can now only finish fourth or higher after goals from Billy Mckay and Logan Chalmers cancelled out Ash Taylor’s 60th-minute opener at the Caledonian Stadium.

The defeat for Kilmarnock could prove damaging to their title credentials, who lead second-placed Arbroath by four points, albeit the Lichties have a game in hand. Dick Campbell’s men host bottom club Queen of the South at Gayfield on Saturday and would close the gap to a single point with a win.

Killie host Arbroath on Friday in what could be a title decider next Friday.