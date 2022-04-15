Inverness CT secure place in play-offs on damaging night for Kilmarnock

Billy Dodds’ men, who currently sit third, can now only finish fourth or higher after goals from Billy Mckay and Logan Chalmers cancelled out Ash Taylor’s 60th-minute opener at the Caledonian Stadium.
The defeat for Kilmarnock could prove damaging to their title credentials, who lead second-placed Arbroath by four points, albeit the Lichties have a game in hand. Dick Campbell’s men host bottom club Queen of the South at Gayfield on Saturday and would close the gap to a single point with a win.
Killie host Arbroath on Friday in what could be a title decider next Friday.
Elsewhere in the Championship tomorrow, Dunfermline take on Ayr in a huge match at the bottom of the table, Morton host Hamilton at Cappielow and Partick Thistle face Raith, where a win for the Jags would secure their place in the play-offs.