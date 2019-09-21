Inverness 2 - 0 Queen of the South: ‘Tremendous’ Robby McCrorie keeps score down

Robby McCrorie, the on-loan Rangers keeper, produced a superb damage-limitation performance for a Queen of the South side peppered by an increasingly impressive Caley Thistle.

The dominant hosts made it six home wins from six this season but it could have been far worse for Queens but for McCrorie’s performance.

Sean Welsh and Tom Walsh struck in quick succession in the first half, but the Highlanders couldn’t quite add to the tally.

“We just couldn’t get the killer third,” Inverness manager John Robertson lamented. “That goes down, in most part, to a tremendous display from young Robby McCrorie.

“It is six wins from six this season at home and that’s important for us – we want to keep that going forward.”

A Walsh cross from the right was knocked back to Welsh, 20 yards out, who hit it low into the net.

The Highlanders’ second came after 19 minutes after McCrorie parried a Shaun Rooney attempt and Walsh reacted with another decisive blast from 12 yards.