Inverness 1 Raith 1: Late equaliser keeps 22-year hoodoo intact

Teenager Reece McAlear stepped off the bench to secure Inverness a point from a 1-1 home draw with fellow cinch Championship promotion-chasers Raith.

By Colin Stewart
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 5:49 pm
Inverness striker Manny Duku takes a shot during the 1-1 draw with Raith. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Half-time substitute McAlear, on loan from Norwich, struck a superb equaliser in the 86th minute to cancel out Ethan Ross' first-half opener for the visitors, though it will feel like a defeat for the Kirkcaldy men who haven’t beaten Inverness in 22 years.

Both sides created plenty of chances in an end-to-end encounter, with Raith drawing first blood in the 24th minute through Ross' emphatic finish, but Inverness salvaged a point in the closing stages when McAlear rifled home following Sean Welsh's assist.

As the match passed the 90 minute mark both sides had the chance to win.

Sub Aaron Arnott could have snatched it for Raith but Mark Ridgers saved his shot, Caley broke immediately and at the other end Jamie MacDonald did well to block from Billy McKay as both sides failed to cash in on leaders Arbroath's surprise 1-0 defeat at Ayr.

RaithKirkcaldy
