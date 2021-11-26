World Cup 2022: Scotland learn play-off fate and route to Qatar with potential final opponents

The draw for the qualification play-off stage was made in Zurich this afternoon with Steve Clarke’s side seeded for the opening section of the draw.

It fell in Scotland’s favour, avoiding major nations and recent tournament winners such as Portugal and Italy, as well as Russia, but it still won;t be easy for the national side.

They were the first team drawn from the pots and joined in pathway A by Wales who will face Austria in their semi-final.

The FIFA World Cup trophy (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

That means that Scotland could set up an all-British clash against the Gareth Bale inspired side or face a return to Vienna against their qualifying group opponents for a spot at next winter’s World Cup in Qatar – but only if they can defeat Ukraine at Hampden.

The National Stadium will definitely host the semi-final courtesy of Scotland being seeded as one of the best second-placed sides in the qualifying groups.

The final game location was also decided by random draw, with the Tartan Army already seeking out planes, trains and automobiles for an away trip to the Principality Stadium or a return to the Ernst Happel Stadium assuming a place can be secured against Oleksandr Petrakov’s side in the semi-final, pencilled in for March 24. The final three games are planned for five days later.

All ten runners-up in the European qualifying set-up were involved in this afternoon’s draw, plus the two best placed teams in the UEFA Nations League. The World Cup will begin next November.