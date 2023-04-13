Women's World Cup 2023: When does it start and who is the host country

With less than 100 days to go until it begins anticipation for the Women’s World Cup is high after a record-breaking European Championships last summer saw the game take a huge leap in popularity.
With the draw already decided and ticket sales underway, competing nations are gearing up to back their sides in the ninth Women’s World Cup – which many predict will be the biggest ever.
FIFA have already announced that the competition will be “accessible and affordable for all” with “family-friendly ticket packages available on a first-come, first-served basis”.
Global football stars such as Megan Rapinoe, Sam Kerr and Mary Earps will be battling it out to take home the Women’s World Cup trophy and tickets are expected to be in high demand, similar to last summer’s Euros.
England have already qualified for the tournament and will be joined by the Republic of Ireland for the first time after Vera Pauw’s as they pair head to the other side of the world hoping for success.
Who are the Women’s World Cup 2023 hosts
The tournament will be held in stadiums across Australia and New Zealand, meaning it will be quite the journey for Scotland should they qualify.
World Cup 2023 will have a total of 32 teams competing in 64 matches across nine host cities and 10 stadiums.
When do the Women’s World Cup start
The Women’s World Cup will begin on Thursday 20 July 2023, and runs until the following month, with the final taking place in Sydney on Sunday 20 August 2023.
How to get tickets for the Women’s World Cup 2023?
All tickets are now available for pre-ale via the official FIFA website.
Ticket prices range from £12 all the way to £70 for adults and £6 to £35 for children, with different games having varying ticket prices. All ticket pricing is available to view here.
Ticket sales for the Women's World Cup started on October 6 2022 as part of a ‘ticket package’, though tickets are now on general sale to the public.