"The legacy of this tournament is a change in society. It's everything that we've done, we've brought everybody together, we've got people at games, we want them to come to WSL games. But the legacy of this team is 'winners' and that's the start of this journey"

Sunday July 31, 2022, will be a day that will long be etched into the history of women’s football as the day things changed for the better – and perhaps nobody summed up what Sunday’s Women’s Euro 2022 final meant for the game than the Lionesses’ winning captain Leah Williamson.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the women’s game, the showcase final didn’t signal the end of a journey, but the start of one. However, that legacy can blossom further afield than just England.

Here's how you can follow your local Scottish women's side. Credit: SNS Group

The Scottish Women’s game has been making huge strides over the course of the past few years. There are now three fully professional clubs, a smattering of semi-pro sides – with more turning semi-pro this summer - plus the national team now play almost exclusively at Hampden Park, perhaps as it always should have been.

However, the key factor for growth across the entirety of the United Kingdom has undoubtedly been the increase in spectators - and now is the time to take it a step further.

A host of Scottish women’s football sides begin their 2022/2023 season this Sunday and there’s no better time to go and support your local side than now.

The success of the Women’s European Championship has boosted the interest, intrigue and passion tenfold, with fans now desperate to get involved with the up-and-coming Scottish Women’s Premier League season, along with the lower leagues.

So, if you’re looking to take in a game at your local women’s football club, or perhaps even buy a season ticket, we’ve put together this handy guide to Scotland’s top two women’s tiers just for you, plus details of how to get tickets for each opening fixture in the SWPL this weekend*.

*Not every club has announced ticket prices, or offer season tickets. We will amend as and when we have this information available.

This weekend’s SWPL fixtures – Sunday August 7

Celtic vs Hibernian, Excelsior Stadium, 4.10pm – tickets available here / £8 adult and £4 U16

Dundee United vs Motherwell – Gussie Park, 4pm – tickets available on door / £5 adult and free U16

Glasgow City vs Spartans – Petershill Park, 1pm – tickets available here / £8 adult, £6 Over 65, £2 U16

Hamilton vs Aberdeen – Fountain of Youth Stadium, 4pm – tickets available on door / £5 adult, £2 U16 and £8 for hospitality

Hearts vs Partick Thistle – The Oriam, 3pm – tickets available here / £8 adult, £4 U16/Concession

Rangers vs Glasgow Girls – Broadwood Stadium, 4pm, tickets available here / £5 adults, £2 Concession/U16

Scottish Women’s Premier League

Aberdeen

Home Stadium: Balmoral Stadium, Cove Bay, AB10 1ZT

Matchday ticket price: tbc

Season ticket price: tbc

Celtic

Home Stadium: Excelsior Stadium, Airdrie, ML6 8QZ

Matchday ticket price: £8 adults, £4 U16 (available online)

Season ticket price: £100 for adult, free for U16 with any adult season ticket (available online)

Dundee United

Home Stadium: Gussie Park, Tannadice Street, Dundee, DD3 7JW

Matchday ticket price: £5 adults, free for concessions and Dundee United season ticket holders

Season ticket price: tba

Glasgow City

Home Stadium: Petershill Park, Glasgow, G21 4DD

Matchday ticket price: £8 adult, £6 senior citizens, £2 for U16 (available online)

Season ticket price: £96 adult, £72 senior citizens, free for U16 (available online)

Glasgow Girls & Women

Home Stadium: TBC

Matchday ticket price: £5 adult, £2 senior citizens and U16

Season ticket price: Prices were £20 season book last season, this season is tbc

Hamilton

Home Stadium: Fountain of Youth Stadium, Hamilton, ML3 0FT

Matchday ticket price: £5 adult, £2 concessions, U16 free

Season ticket price: £60 adult, £20 concessions (includes home cup ties)

Hearts

Home Stadium: Oriam, Edinburgh, EH14 4AS

Matchday ticket price: £8 for adults and £3 for under 16s and Over 65s (available online)

Season ticket price: n/a

Hibs

Home Stadium: Meadowbank Stadium, Edinburgh, EH7 6AE

Matchday ticket price: £8 adults, £4 Under 11/Over 65 (available online)

Season ticket price: £250 for Family Season Ticket (family of 4), £100 adults, £50 Under 11/Over 65 (available online)

Motherwell

Home Stadium: Alliance Park, Motherwell, ML1 3RB

Matchday ticket price: tbc

Season ticket price: n/a

Partick Thistle

Home Stadium: Petershill Park, Glasgow, G21 4DD

Matchday ticket price: £7 adults, U16 free

Season ticket price: £60 adults (£40 if you have a Partick Thistle men’s season ticket), U16 free with a paying adult

Rangers

Home Stadium: Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow, G68 9NE

Matchday ticket price: £6 adult, £3 Concession/U16 (available online)

Season ticket price: £89 adult, £20 Concession/U16 (MyGers members prices are discounted to £75 for adults and £15 for concessions/U16) (available online)

Spartans

Home Stadium: Ainslie Park, 92 Pilton Dr, Edinburgh EH5 2HF

Matchday ticket price: £7 adults, £4 concessions, U16 free

Season ticket price: £100 for adults, which gains access to all men’s and women’s games with U16s going free.

Scottish Women’s Premier League 2

Boroughmuir Thistle

Home Stadium: Meadowbank Stadium, Edinburgh, EH7 6AE

Matchday ticket price: £5 adult, £2 Over 65 and U16

Season ticket price: £40 adult, £12 Concession/U16

East Fife

Home Stadium: Bayview Stadium, Methil Brae, Methil, Leven KY8

Matchday ticket price: Previously ‘pay what you can’ entry – currently tbc

Season ticket price: n/a

Gartcairn

Home Stadium: MTC Park, Motherwell St, Airdrie, ML6 7HU

Matchday ticket price: £4 adult, £1 Concession

Season ticket price: tbc

Montrose

Home Stadium: Links Park Stadium. Wellington Street, Montrose, DD10 8QD

Matchday ticket price: £5 adult, U16 free

Season ticket price: tbc

Kilmarnock

Home Stadium: Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, KA1 1UR

Matchday ticket price: Last season was donation, this season tbc

Season ticket price: tbc

Queen’s Park

Home Stadium: Lesser Hampden, Letherby Dr, Glasgow G42 9BA

Matchday ticket price: tbc

Season ticket price: tbc

St Johnstone

Home Stadium: Riverside Stadium, Bute Drive, Perth PH1 3BP

Matchday ticket price: tbc

Season ticket price: tbc

Stirling University

Home Stadium: University Of Stirling Stirling FK9 4LA

Matchday ticket price: £4 adults/kids tbc