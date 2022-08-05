"The legacy of this tournament is a change in society. It's everything that we've done, we've brought everybody together, we've got people at games, we want them to come to WSL games. But the legacy of this team is 'winners' and that's the start of this journey"
Sunday July 31, 2022, will be a day that will long be etched into the history of women’s football as the day things changed for the better – and perhaps nobody summed up what Sunday’s Women’s Euro 2022 final meant for the game than the Lionesses’ winning captain Leah Williamson.
For the women’s game, the showcase final didn’t signal the end of a journey, but the start of one. However, that legacy can blossom further afield than just England.
The Scottish Women’s game has been making huge strides over the course of the past few years. There are now three fully professional clubs, a smattering of semi-pro sides – with more turning semi-pro this summer - plus the national team now play almost exclusively at Hampden Park, perhaps as it always should have been.
Read More
However, the key factor for growth across the entirety of the United Kingdom has undoubtedly been the increase in spectators - and now is the time to take it a step further.
A host of Scottish women’s football sides begin their 2022/2023 season this Sunday and there’s no better time to go and support your local side than now.
The success of the Women’s European Championship has boosted the interest, intrigue and passion tenfold, with fans now desperate to get involved with the up-and-coming Scottish Women’s Premier League season, along with the lower leagues.
So, if you’re looking to take in a game at your local women’s football club, or perhaps even buy a season ticket, we’ve put together this handy guide to Scotland’s top two women’s tiers just for you, plus details of how to get tickets for each opening fixture in the SWPL this weekend*.
*Not every club has announced ticket prices, or offer season tickets. We will amend as and when we have this information available.
This weekend’s SWPL fixtures – Sunday August 7
Celtic vs Hibernian, Excelsior Stadium, 4.10pm – tickets available here / £8 adult and £4 U16
Dundee United vs Motherwell – Gussie Park, 4pm – tickets available on door / £5 adult and free U16
Glasgow City vs Spartans – Petershill Park, 1pm – tickets available here / £8 adult, £6 Over 65, £2 U16
Hamilton vs Aberdeen – Fountain of Youth Stadium, 4pm – tickets available on door / £5 adult, £2 U16 and £8 for hospitality
Hearts vs Partick Thistle – The Oriam, 3pm – tickets available here / £8 adult, £4 U16/Concession
Rangers vs Glasgow Girls – Broadwood Stadium, 4pm, tickets available here / £5 adults, £2 Concession/U16
Scottish Women’s Premier League
Aberdeen
Home Stadium: Balmoral Stadium, Cove Bay, AB10 1ZT
Matchday ticket price: tbc
Season ticket price: tbc
Twitter page: @AberdeenWomen
Website: afc.co.uk
Celtic
Home Stadium: Excelsior Stadium, Airdrie, ML6 8QZ
Matchday ticket price: £8 adults, £4 U16 (available online)
Season ticket price: £100 for adult, free for U16 with any adult season ticket (available online)
Twitter page: @CelticFCWomen
Website: https://celticfcwomen.celticfc.com/
Dundee United
Home Stadium: Gussie Park, Tannadice Street, Dundee, DD3 7JW
Matchday ticket price: £5 adults, free for concessions and Dundee United season ticket holders
Season ticket price: tba
Twitter page: @DundeeUnitedWFC
Website: dundeeunitedfc.co.uk
Glasgow City
Home Stadium: Petershill Park, Glasgow, G21 4DD
Matchday ticket price: £8 adult, £6 senior citizens, £2 for U16 (available online)
Season ticket price: £96 adult, £72 senior citizens, free for U16 (available online)
Twitter page: @GlasgowCityFC
Website: GlasgowCityFC.co.uk
Glasgow Girls & Women
Home Stadium: New Tinto Park, Glasgow, G51 4XE
Matchday ticket price: £6 adult, £3 U16 and free for U12
Season ticket price: £70 per season book
Twitter page: @GlasgowGWFC
Website: GlasgowGirlsFC.co.uk
Hamilton
Home Stadium: Fountain of Youth Stadium, Hamilton, ML3 0FT
Matchday ticket price: £5 adult, £2 concessions, U16 free
Season ticket price: £60 adult, £20 concessions (includes home cup ties)
Twitter page: @AcciesWFC
Website: AcciesWFC.com
Hearts
Home Stadium: Oriam, Edinburgh, EH14 4AS
Matchday ticket price: £8 for adults and £3 for under 16s and Over 65s (available online)
Season ticket price: n/a
Twitter page: @HeartsWomenFC
Website: HeartsFC.co.uk
Hibs
Home Stadium: Meadowbank Stadium, Edinburgh, EH7 6AE
Matchday ticket price: £8 adults, £4 Under 11/Over 65 (available online)
Season ticket price: £250 for Family Season Ticket (family of 4), £100 adults, £50 Under 11/Over 65 (available online)
Twitter page: @HibernianWomen
Website: HibernianFC.co.uk
Motherwell
Home Stadium: Alliance Park, Motherwell, ML1 3RB
Matchday ticket price: tbc
Season ticket price: n/a
Twitter page: @MotherwellWomen
Website: MotherwellFC.co.uk
Partick Thistle
Home Stadium: Petershill Park, Glasgow, G21 4DD
Matchday ticket price: £7 adults, U16 free
Season ticket price: £60 adults (£40 if you have a Partick Thistle men’s season ticket), U16 free with a paying adult
Twitter page: @ThistleWFC
Website: PTFC.co.uk
Rangers
Home Stadium: Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow, G68 9NE
Matchday ticket price: £6 adult, £3 Concession/U16 (available online)
Season ticket price: £89 adult, £20 Concession/U16 (MyGers members prices are discounted to £75 for adults and £15 for concessions/U16) (available online)
Twitter page: @RangersWFC
Website: Rangers.co.uk
Spartans
Home Stadium: Ainslie Park, 92 Pilton Dr, Edinburgh EH5 2HF
Matchday ticket price: £7 adults, £4 concessions, U16 free
Season ticket price: £100 for adults, which gains access to all men’s and women’s games with U16s going free.
Twitter page: @SpartansFCWomen
Website: SpartansFCWomen.com
Scottish Women’s Premier League 2
Boroughmuir Thistle
Home Stadium: Meadowbank Stadium, Edinburgh, EH7 6AE
Matchday ticket price: £5 adult, £2 Over 65 and U16
Season ticket price: £40 adult, £12 Concession/U16
Twitter page: @BTFC07
Website: BoroughmuirFC.com
East Fife
Home Stadium: Bayview Stadium, Methil Brae, Methil, Leven KY8
Matchday ticket price: Previously ‘pay what you can’ entry – currently tbc
Season ticket price: n/a
Twitter page: @East_Fife_GWFC
Website: East Fife Women FC Facebook
Gartcairn
Home Stadium: MTC Park, Motherwell St, Airdrie, ML6 7HU
Matchday ticket price: £4 adult, £1 Concession
Season ticket price: tbc
Twitter page: @CairnWomen
Website: GartcairnWFC.com
Montrose
Home Stadium: Links Park Stadium. Wellington Street, Montrose, DD10 8QD
Matchday ticket price: £5 adult, U16 free
Season ticket price: tbc
Twitter page: @MontroseFCW
Website: MontroseFC.co.uk
Kilmarnock
Home Stadium: Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, KA1 1UR
Matchday ticket price: Last season was donation, this season tbc
Season ticket price: tbc
Twitter page: @KilmarnockWFC
Website: KilmarnockFC.co.uk
Queen’s Park
Home Stadium: Lesser Hampden, Letherby Dr, Glasgow G42 9BA
Matchday ticket price: tbc
Season ticket price: tbc
Twitter page: @QueensParkWFC
Website: QueensParkFC.co.uk
St Johnstone
Home Stadium: Riverside Stadium, Bute Drive, Perth PH1 3BP
Matchday ticket price: tbc
Season ticket price: tbc
Twitter page: @stjwfc
Website: http://jeanfieldswiftsgirlsfc.co.uk/
Stirling University
Home Stadium: University Of Stirling Stirling FK9 4LA
Matchday ticket price: £4 adults/kids tbc
Season ticket price: tbc
Twitter page: @StirUniWFC