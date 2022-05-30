Striker Che Adams leading the way during a Scotland training session at Oriam in Edinburgh ahead of Wednesday night's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine at Hampden. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The semi-final at Hampden on Wednesday night was initially due to take place in March, but was pushed back in the wake of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine the previous month.

Scotland had booked their place in the play-offs with an impressive run of six consecutive victories in completing their World Cup qualifying group as runners-up behind Denmark. They have since extended their current unbeaten run to eight games with two draws in hastily-arranged friendly games against Poland and Austria in March.

Some observers have suggested the revised timing of the play-offs will work against the Scots, who have lost Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney and Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack to injury as the effects of a lengthy domestic campaign take their toll.

But Southampton striker Adams insists he and his team-mates are ready to hit the ground running again as they bid to overcome Ukraine and secure a place in the play-off final against Wales in Cardiff next Sunday.

“I don’t think the momentum has been lost,” said Adams who sealed the memorable 2-0 win over Denmark at a raucous Hampden in November with his fourth goal for Scotland.

“Everyone has been on the training pitch since their club seasons ended. It’s felt like forever to get to this point. We’re there now and fully focused on the game.

"I want to pick up where I left off. The gaffer always talks about building momentum and we are in a good place right now.

“The Denmark game was something special. It’s going to be like that on Wednesday, it will hopefully be a night to remember. Everyone is raring to go.

“That night against Denmark was up there as one of the greatest nights of my career so far. Hopefully it can be another really positive 90 minutes on Wednesday.

“We just need to keep building. It’s going to be right up there, 100 percent. All eyes are on getting a good result and the rest will take care of itself.