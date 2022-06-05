Why Nations League is so important for Scotland to build experience and find that 'Serbia feeling'

All Scotland had to muster, by hook or by crook, over five days was two victories to return to the tournament they haven’t been present at since 1998.

Now, following Ukraine’s confident and relatively comfortable 3-1 win over Steve Clarke’s side, that place on the wall or fridge door earmarked for a World Cup planner may well stay empty. At least for another two years, as the focus should and needs to be on Euro 2024 in Germany.

This squad, the country’s best in a generation, has to be at that tournament. A proper one. One country and no controversy. This squad’s legacy can’t be that penalty shoot-out win over Serbia and a win-less Euro 2020.

“We’re been successful in recent years – getting to the Euros was huge for everyone,” goalkeeper Craig Gordon said.

“We’ve missed out on the World Cup but we don’t want to be a team that’s only got to one tournament, we want to go back again. Everybody’s desperate to relive that and have another shot at it but we need to play better than we did against Ukraine and we need to go out and win games."

‘Bumps in the road’

Captain Andy Robertson spoke about finding “that Serbia feeling”. It could easily be the “Israel feeling” or “Denmark feeling”. Yet, for all of those, there has now been the “Ukraine feeling”, “Croatia feeling" and “Czech Republic feeling”. All part of building blocks to a hopeful and better future.

“There are people a lot younger than some of us,” the Liverpool full-back said. “But I believe what the manager is saying. We are trying to build something. You need to take bumps in the road and this is a big one.

"Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be against Ukraine but we have to use this as motivation in time. In time, when it comes to campaigns, we need to use this as motivation to drive us forward. We know how we felt in Serbia, we know how we feel tonight and there is a huge difference.

"We certainly want that Serbia feeling instead of what we are feeling just now.”

Valuable Nations League

Disappointment in Mount Florida may well have dulled the excitement of the upcoming trio of Nations League matches, but it also reiterated the competition's importance.

No Scotland fan should look down on the path which took the national team to Euro 2020 and that famous night in Belgrade. If qualification for Euro 2024 doesn’t go smoothly, the Nations League offers a back door if the team can top a group featuring Armenia, Republic of Ireland and Ukraine.

Armenia have already defeated Ireland, which presents Scotland with a chance to put themselves in a commanding position if they can get the desired results in two games against Armenia and a trip to Dublin on Saturday.

"We’ve got long enough to get over this disappointment and then to move on from it,” Robertson said with a view to Wednesday’s Hampden Park clash with Armenia.

"We know how important the Nations League can be for us. We proved that in the last Euros when we managed to be successful in it, get the playoff and qualify through it. So we know how important it is.

"We’ve got three more games now. This camp will always be disappointing regardless of what happens now because of what we’ve done against Ukraine but we can try to end it on a small high by trying to get positive results in the next three games.”

Future building

While results are the most important aspect of these Nations League matches, they also present Clarke with a chance to hand international experience to squad members, especially with the lack of friendlies in the international calendar now.

John Souttar, Anthony Ralston, David Turnbull, Lewis Ferguson, Allan Campbell, Ross Stewart and Jacob Brown are all 25 and under. Between them, they have 14 caps and all seven may well be around the squad for a number of years to come.

Only one – Souttar – could be seen as a potential first-team started in the short-term but you only have to look at the Ukraine game to see that Clarke will need to make use of his squad with Ryan Jack, Kieran Tierney and Nathan Patterson all missing, while Billy Gilmour didn't look fully fit and Grant Hanley was deemed a better forward option than those on the bench. In addition, Lyndon Dykes is set to miss the upcoming three games.

“We need to keep building, that’s what happens in international football,” Gordon said. “New players will come into the squad, we need to continually try and build and look towards the next campaign.

"There will be players playing in that who are coming into the international scene. We’ve a big squad here, everybody will need to play their part over the next three games. It’s down to us to start that campaign well and try and get the results needed.”

These games may also tell us plenty about the goalkeeping situation. Gordon has demonstrated he still has plenty to offer on the international stage and has not ruled out the next World Cup in 2026. Beyond the Hearts No.1, however, there are some concerns about the future of the country’s goalkeeping.

Both Liam Kelly and Zander Clark are under the age of 30, in the squad and uncapped.