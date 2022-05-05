Why Dylan Levitt is a Dundee United 'priority' - How the Manchester United starlet has impressed

The link up with Archie Meekison on Saturday in the build-up to his goal to defeat Motherwell in the race for fourth was a case in point. Then there was that goal against Hearts.

In the press box that day at Tannadice, Archie Gemmill and his goal against the Netherlands in the ‘78 World Cup were mentioned. Yet, the way Levitt carried himself as he popped the ball through Peter Haring’s legs, shimmied away from Alex Cochrane and calmly slid a shot past Craig Gordon was reminiscent of David Silva in his heyday at Manchester City. Unlikely a comparison which will be given much credence at Levitt's parent club Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has been a joy to watch for a United side that haven’t been the most captivating of teams this campaign. Therefore it is completely understandable that he is a “priority” for the club's director of football Tony Asghar, as manager Tam Courts put it.

Initial discussions have taken place regarding an extension to his stay, as per the Daily Record.

“We would want to keep Dylan if it was possible and to build a team around him,” Courts said.

“Hopefully, that is something we can make a reality but at the same token you realise the potential he has.”

If United can keep Levitt around for another season at least it will be a fantastic coup and an early contender for signing of next season. As well as what he brings to the side currently there would and should be great excitement at what he can do in the next campaign with a year of Scottish football under his belt.

The 21-year-old Welsh international has a tremendously high ceiling. One which he’s nowhere near the top of that but it is also one he is moving towards.

He excels in build-up play, getting on the ball – no United midfielder averages more passes – and getting it into the final third. Of 46 midfielders, defensive or those not quite classed as attacking, profiled in the Scottish Premiership, Levitt sits into the top ten for passes into the final third per 90 minutes, key passes per 90 and expected assists per 90.

Defensively, he is not someone you want mucking in with the dirty side of the game but his ability to read the game means he is proactive at intercepting opposition play.

What United fans would like to see is Levitt become a more dominating figure. Take his on the ball qualities to the next level. It was interesting to note Courts’ comments after the recent loss to Hearts that he was looking forward to Levitt going on to “control the remainder of the game” after his early goal but he was “unfortunately unable to achieve that”.

Rising to those demands, bringing consistency to his play and taking games by the scruff of the neck, controlling the tempo, probing and penetrating on a more regular basis is how his game gets to the next level.