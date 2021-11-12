Who will Scotland play in World Cup play-offs? Are Scotland seeded? When is Qatar 2022?

It is a result which means the country have won their last five matches for the first time since 2007, all in qualifying, and ensures there will be at least one huge match to play in March 2022 when the play-offs get underway for a place at Qatar 2022.

How do the play-offs work?

The six countries who have the best runners-up record from the group stage will be seeded for the first play-off match. The other four runners-up, plus the two qualifiers from the Nations League, will make up the unseeded teams.

In turn, the twelve teams will be split into three play-off paths consisting of four teams.

The seeded teams will get home ties for the semi-final and then a random draw will decide which team hosts the final.

In terms of seeding, Scotland’s results against Moldova mean nothing.

Why?

Scotland are in one of the five qualifying groups with six nations. The other five groups have just five teams. Because of that, all results against the team from pot six are discounted.

Moldova were the team from pot six in Scotland's group therefore the win at Hampden Park and in Chisinau mean little for seeding purposes but have been crucial to finishing second.

What does it mean for the Denmark game?

Despite the teams having secured the top two spots, it is a big game for Scotland.

A win or draw could prove pivotal in getting to a tally which will ensure a place in the seeded pot, plus a home tie at Hampden Park for the semi-final.

How the seedings currently stand:

1st: Serbia – 17 points

2nd: Sweden – 15 points

3rd: Croatia – 14 points

4th: Switzerland – 14 points

5th: Scotland - 14 points

6th: Poland – 11 points

7th: Czech Republic – 11 points

8th: Norway – 11 points

9th: North Macedonia – 9 points

10th: Ukraine – 9 points

What does it mean for Scotland?

As things stand, Steve Clarke’s men are in a seeded position. This evening sees Poland face Andorra who will likely go onto 14 points, while Switzerland are at Italy.

On Saturday, Norway will be expected to beat Latvia to go on to 14 points.

The following day Croatia host Russia and Sweden go to Spain.

By the time Scotland face Denmark on Monday evening, Norway, Poland, Switzerland and Scotland will all likely be on 14 points with Croatia and Sweden possibly slightly ahead.

Across Monday and Tuesday, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Poland will likely also win.

All in all, it really is on a knife-edge but Scotland know they can do their part by getting a result against Denmark at a sold-out Hampden Park.

When are the play-offs?

The draw for the play-offs takes place in Switzerland on November 26.

The semi-finals will take place on March 24–25 with the finals scheduled for March 28–29.

All three winners will join the ten group winners in reaching the World Cup in Qatar which begins on November 21.