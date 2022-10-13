Captain Megan Rapinoe of the USA lifts the trophy as USA celebrate victory during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Set to be the first-ever co-hosted women’s tournament, anticipation for the Women’s World Cup is already high after a record-breaking European Championships in the summer.

With the draw edging closer, ticket sales underway and a number of home nations competing to qualify for the tournament, many are predicting the ninth Women’s World Cup will be the biggest ever.

FIFA have already announced that the competition will be “accessible and affordable for all” with “family-friendly ticket packages available on a first-come, first-served basis”.

Global football stars such as Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Megan Rapinoe will be battling it out to take home the Women’s World Cup trophy and tickets are expected to be in high demand, similar to last summer’s Euros.

England have already qualified for the tournament and will be joined by the Republic of Ireland for the first time after Vera Pauw’s side beat Scotland 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Where is the Women’s World Cup 2023 going to be?

The tournament will be held in stadiums across Australia and New Zealand, meaning it will be quite the journey for Scotland should they qualify.

World Cup 2023 will have a total of 32 teams competing in 64 matches across nine host cities and 10 stadiums.

When is the Women’s World Cup 2023?

The Women’s World Cup will begin on Thursday 20 July 2023, and runs until the following month, with the final taking place in Sydney on Sunday 20 August 2023.

When is the draw for the Women's World Cup?

The draw is scheduled to take place on Saturday October 22 at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand.

It will start at 7.30pm local time (7.30am BST), which means you will need to get up early if you want to watch it in the UK.

Thankfully for UK viewers, the draw will be televised via FIFA YouTube channel, which you can view here.

How can I get tickets for the Women’s World Cup 2023?

All tickets are now available for pre-ale via the official FIFA website.

Ticket prices range from £12 all the way to £70 for adults and £6 to £35 for children, with different games having varying ticket prices. All ticket pricing is available to view here.

Ticket sales for the Women's World Cup started on October 6 2022 as part of a ‘ticket package’. Credit card giant VISA also began a pre-sale on the same date, although this will end on October 12.