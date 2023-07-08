After the global success of the Women’s World Cup in 2019 and subsequent historic Euro 2022 tournament, the Women’s World Cup this month is expected to be the biggest ever. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tournament.

The FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

There is less than two weeks until the start of the Women’s World Cup 2023 and anticipation is high after a record-breaking European Championships last summer saw the game take major strides in popularity.

FIFA have already announced that the competition will be “accessible and affordable for all” with “family-friendly ticket packages available on a first-come, first-served basis”.

Global football stars such as Megan Rapinoe, Sam Kerr and Mary Earps will be battling it out to take home the Women’s World Cup trophy and tickets are expected to be in high demand, similar to last summer’s Euros.

England have already qualified for the tournament and will be joined by the Republic of Ireland after Vera Pauw’s side qualified for the first time and the pair will head to the other side of the world hoping for success.

Who are the Women’s World Cup 2023 hosts

The tournament will be held in stadiums across Australia and New Zealand, meaning it is quite the journey for the likes of the Lionesses and Republic Of Ireland.

World Cup 2023 will have a total of 32 teams competing in 64 matches across nine host cities and 10 stadiums.

When do the Women’s World Cup start

The Women’s World Cup will begin on Thursday 20 July 2023 and begins in Auckland as New Zealand take on Norway in Group A (kick off scheduled for 8:30am) and runs until the following month, with the final taking place in Sydney on Sunday 20 August 2023.

How to get tickets for the Women’s World Cup 2023?

All tickets are now available for pre-ale via the official FIFA website if you’re looking to make a last minute jaunt down under.

Ticket prices range from £12 all the way to £70 for adults and £6 to £35 for children, with different games having varying ticket prices. All ticket pricing is available to view here.

