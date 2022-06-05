What TV channel is Wales v Ukraine on? How to watch World Cup play-off final for free, live stream, kick-off time

Ukraine booked their place in the play-off final with a 3-1 win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Wednesday in a match rearranged from March due to the Russian invasion.

Wales earned their place thanks to a Gareth Bale double in a 2-1 win over Austria in March which has put the Dragons on the brink of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

The winner of Sunday's showdown at the Cardiff City Stadium will join England, Iran and the USA in Group B when the tournament kicks off in Qatar in November.

Gareth Bale is bidding to lead Wales to their first World Cup finals since 1958. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Here is how to watch the play-off final ...

Match details

Who: Wales v Ukraine

What: World Cup play-off final

Where: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

When: Sunday, June 5, 5pm

Is Wales v Ukraine on TV?

Football fans can watch the match for free on S4C, STV or ITV with coverage starting from 4pm. You can also stream the game for free on the ITV Hub.

The game will also be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage also starting from 4pm. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices. Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99.

Team news

A much-changed Wales side warmed up for the clash with a 2-1 defeat in Poland in their Nations League opener on Wednesday.

Rob Page left Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Ben Davies out of his matchday squad in Wroclaw as he wrapped his stars in cotton wool ahead of the play-off final. All four are expected to start against Ukraine along with Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu.

As for Ukraine, Oleksandr Petrakov has no fresh injury concerns from the semi-final win over Scotland, and is expected to name the same starting XI in Cardiff.

Previous meetings

Wales and Ukraine have met three times before, most recently in an international friendly in Kyiv in March 2016 which the hosts won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Andriy Yarmolenko.

The previous two meetings came in World Cup qualifiers in 2001 which both ended in 1-1 draws, meaning Wales have never beaten Ukraine in three attempts.

Odds