What Scotland get for drawing in Ukraine: Euro 2024 play-off berth, seeding, £3m bounty, Nations League A

Scotland have finished top of their Nations League group after a gritty 0-0 draw against Ukraine.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:44 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 9:45 pm

The point earned in Krakow, Poland, means that they end up two clear of the Ukrainians in second place in Group B1.

What are the benefits of this?

Aside from Nations League B glory? Plenty.

It means Scotland will compete with the continent's elite in League A in the next edition of the competition, which will likely mean some big names coming to Hampden Park.

Scotland have now booked a spot in the Euro 2024 play-offs should they fail to reach that stage through the main path.

It also ensures Clarke’s side are placed in Pot 2 for the Euro 2024 draw. The tournament in Germany will feature 24 teams including the 20 teams who finish first and second in the ten qualifying groups. Being in Pot 2 increases the team's chances of having a more favourable draw and finishing in the top two spots.

When is the draw?

Scotland face Ukraine on Tuesday night. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Sunday, October 9 is the date for the diary. The draw is being held in Frankfurt and begins at 10am.

What does it mean for the next Nations League?

Scotland would be competing in League A with the likes of Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Poland. Portugal and Spain.

Is there any financial benefit?

The Scottish FA was guaranteed €1.5million for competing in League B. League winners get “double the payment”, according to ESPN. Being in League A means matches against the biggest teams and ticket revenue generated from those games. Reaching the Nations League finals by winning a League A group brings its own financial rewards as well.

