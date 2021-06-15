What Scotland boss Steve Clarke had to say about Kieran Tierney being fit to face England

Kieran Tierney missed Scotland's defeat to Czech Republic at Euro 2020. Picture: SNS

The defender missed the country’s Euro 2020 defeat to Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday.

However, there was positive news as he was involved in training today [Tuesday], pictured warming up beside team-mates.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A “little niggle” saw him left out of the 2-0 loss in the Group D opener.

"He did a little bit of light training and we will just see how he progresses,” Clarke confirmed.

"He's got a chance."

Tierney’s absence was felt in the centre of defence having emerged as one of the team's key players, both in a defensive and attacking sense, with Clarke admitting it changed the "dynamic”.