What Scotland boss Steve Clarke had to say about Kieran Tierney being fit to face England

The defender missed the country’s Euro 2020 defeat to Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday.
However, there was positive news as he was involved in training today [Tuesday], pictured warming up beside team-mates.
A “little niggle” saw him left out of the 2-0 loss in the Group D opener.
"He did a little bit of light training and we will just see how he progresses,” Clarke confirmed.
"He's got a chance."
Tierney’s absence was felt in the centre of defence having emerged as one of the team's key players, both in a defensive and attacking sense, with Clarke admitting it changed the "dynamic”.
The long wait for Scotland to play a tournament match proved to be an anti-climax as the team passed up a number of chances on the way to going down to a double from Czech ace Patrik Schick.