What channel is Ukraine v Scotland on? Nations League match info, TV details, kick-off time, team news

Steve Clarke’s men have put together back-to-back wins in the past week, defeating Ukraine and Ireland at Hampden Park to put themselves in pole position to win the group.

To do so, Scotland need just a point to confirm top spot which earns promotion to League A. More importantly it would ensure a Pot 2 ranking for the Euro 2024 qualifiers and confirm a play-off place should the team not qualify for the tournament through the qualification stage.

They will face a Ukraine XI which will intrigue with manager Oleksandr Petrakov having made 11 changes for the weekend’s 5-0 win over Armenia.

Match details

Who: Ukraine v Scotland

What: UEFA Nations League B Group 1

Where: Stadion Cracovii im. Jozefa Pilsudskiego, Krakow, Poland

Scotland travel to Poland to face Ukraine. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

When: Tuesday, September 26. Kick-off 7.45pm

Referee: Anastasios Sidiropoulos (Greece)

How to watch

The crucial qualifier is on subscription service Premier Sports 1. The broadcaster holds the rights to the Nations League and Euro 2024 qualifier. Coverage of the fixture begins at 7pm.

Last meeting

It was only last week when Scotland put in one of their most dominant and assured performances under Steve Clarke and years prior to him by seeing off Ukraine 3-0 in Mount Florida. It took until the second half for the home side to get in front through John McGinn before deservedly winning 3-0 with Lyndon Dykes coming off the bench to score twice.

Team news

Scotland have been rocked by more injuries since the Ireland game. Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna have dropped out of the squad. The former suffered a head knock, while the former Aberdeen centre-back has a knee issue. Scott McTominay is suspended for the match which means the trio join the likes of Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Grant Hanley and John Souttar as being unavailable. Aaron Hickey remains part of the squad after being replaced by Anthony Ralston as a "precaution”. Clarke has called Hearts duo Stephen Kingsley and Barrie McKay into the squad.

Ukraine are without midfielder Viktor Kovalenko.

