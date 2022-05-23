What channel is St Johnstone v Inverness CT on? Premiership play-off info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

St Johnstone looked like they had all but secured their top-flight status when they took command of the first-leg in the Highlands, racing into a 2-0 lead. But it has not been a simple season for the Saints.

They managed to throw away their two-goal lead late on setting a tense night in Perth.

Match details

Who: St Johnstone v Inverness CT

Where: McDiarmid Park, Perth.

When: Monday, May 23. Kick-off 7.45pm.

St Johnstone and Inverness CT face each other in the second-leg of the Premiership play-off final. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Referee: Nick Walsh

How to watch

The match is being broadcast by Sky Sports with coverage starting at 7pm and running through until 10.15pm. It is available on both the Main Event and Football channels. Highlights will also be available on BBC Scotland at 11pm.

Last meeting

The teams met in the Highlands on Friday evening in what was a topsy turvy encounter. St Johnstone looked like they had given themselves a huge advantage going into a two-goal lead in the first 25 minutes, thanks to a Shaun Rooney header and scrappy Melker Hallberg goal. However, two goals in the final 20 minutes from Reece McAlear ensured Caley earned a draw. The second goal was a superb free-kick.

Team news

Tony Gallacher, Chris Kane, David Wotherspoon and Craig Bryson will all be missing for St Johnstone. Callum Booth has been suffering with an Achilles problem but could return.

Inverness CT have seen injuries hit key players Tom Walsh, Shane Sutherland and Roddy MacGregor. But they will welcome back Wallace Duffy and Danny Devine who were sent off in the semi-final against Arbroath.

Anything else

St Johnstone have had 13 seasons in a row in the Scottish Premiership. They had never finished below eighth until this season. In eight campaigns they finished in the top six.

As for Inverness, they have been out of the top flight since relegation in 2017. They have been top-half finishers in each of those seasons. They will be hoping that Billy McKay, who finished top scorer for the club in three consecutive Premiership seasons can fire them to promotion.

