What channel is Scotland v Cyprus on? Kick-off time, TV details, how to watch online

Scotland kick-off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign against Cyprus at Hampden Park on Saturday.

It is the first fixture for the national team since the 2-1 friendly defeat in Turkey in November which followed a successful September camp in which wins over Ireland and Ukraine secured Nations League promotion and a guaranteed Euro 2024 play-off.

The visit of Cyprus is a repeat of Steve Clarke's first match in charge in June 2019 which saw Scotland require a last-minute header from Oliver Burke to claim a 2-1 victory in a Euro 2020 qualifier. There were just 31,277 fans inside Hampden that day but the ground will be close to its 52,000 capacity on Saturday in a sign of the progress made under Clarke over the past four years. A similar, if less stressful outcome will be required as Scotland look to get three points on the board ahead of the visit of former World and European champions Spain on Tuesday.

The omens are good - Scotland have won all their previous meetings with Cyprus dating back to 1968 - but each of the last five encounters have been decided by a single-goal margin. Cyprus are no pushovers on the international stage despite their current Fifa ranking of 110th in the world with a 3-2 win in Israel in their last outing providing proof of the danger posed.

Head coach Steve Clarke during a Scotland training session at Lesser Hampden ahead of the match against Cyprus. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Clarke could hand debuts to two new call-ups with Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn part of the initial 23-man squad, while Blackburn Rovers defender Dominic Hyam was a late addition after Jack Hendry pulled out through injury. The match promises to be a special occasion for Celtic captain Callum McGregor, with the midfielder in line to win his 50th cap against Cyprus and take his place in the SFA Roll of Honour.

Here is everything you need to know...

Match details

Who: Scotland v Cyprus

What: UEFA Euro 2024 qualification Group A

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023. Kick-off 2pm.

Is Scotland v Cyprus on TV?

The match is being broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 which can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin and is available only to subscribers. Coverage begins at 1pm and will run until 4.30pm. A full repeat of the match will then be shown at noon on Sunday.

Terrestial TV viewers can watch highlights of the match on Sportscene which will be shown on BBC One Scotland at 10.35pm on Saturday evening.

Is there a Scotland v Cyprus live stream?

Those wishing to watch the match live on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.

Match odds