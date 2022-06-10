What channel is Ireland v Scotland on? Nations League match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

The team bounced back from being knocked out of the World Cup play-offs by Ukraine with a comfortable 2-0 win over Armenia at Hampden Park on Wednesday evening, goals scored by Scott McKenna and Anthony Ralston.

Scotland understand the importance of the Nations League and can put themselves in a strong position by piling further Nations League misery on their rivals.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's fixture:

Match details

Who: Republic of Ireland v Scotland.

What: UEFA Nations League B, Group 1

Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Scotland play Ireland for the first time since 2015. Picture: SNS

When: Saturday, June 11, 5pm kick-off

Referee: Marco De Bello

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 and the Premier Sports Player. Coverage begins at 4.15pm ahead of the 5pm kick-off. Highlights of the game will be provided by BBC One Scotland at 10.20pm.

Last meeting

The countries were in the same group for qualification to Euro 2016. Scotland missed out as England, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland all made the expanded tournament in France. Scotland won the home tie, Shaun Maloney scoring the only goal at Celtic Park. The return match in Dublin finished 1-1.

Team news

Scotland will be without Ryan Jack, Kieran Tierney and Lyndon Dykes who are all out injured. Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson could start after being rested and coming back from an injury respectively.

Anything else

Without tempting fate, Ireland have yet to win a Nations League game from 12 played. They have already lost to Ukraine and Armenia in the current group, putting pressure on former Dunfermline Athletic boss Stephen Kenny who is now in charge after success with Dundalk. They have won just five of 24 matches under the ex-Pars manager with those victories coming against Andorra, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Qatar.