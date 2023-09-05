What channel is Cyprus v Scotland? Is it on TV? How to watch Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland will hope to continue their perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying and put themselves on the brink of qualification when they take on Cyprus in Larnaca on Friday.

Steve Clarke’s squad have won their four opening qualifying games for the first time in history to sit top of Group A on 12 points with nine goals scored and only one conceded – an Erling Haaland penalty in the 2-1 win over Norway in Oslo.

Cyprus, Spain and Georgia were all defeated at Hampden meaning just five more points from the remaining four qualifers, with the return match in Cyprus followed by a trip to Spain in October, then Georgia away and Norway at home in November, will guarantee Scotland’s progression to the finals in Germany.

A win over Cyprus may even be enough – providing Spain defeat Georgia on the same evening, then Norway and Georgia draw their match in Oslo next Tuesday. Should that scenario play out, the Tartan Army can start looking out their passports.

It all makes for exciting times to be a Scotland fan. Here is how you can watch the match …

Cyprus v Scotland match details

The Euro 2024 qualifying Group A fixture takes place at the AEK Arena, Larnaca, Cyprus on Friday, September 8, 2023. Kick-off is 7.45pm BST.

Is Cyprus v Scotland on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1. This can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin but is available to subscribers only. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Cyprus v Scotland live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.

Scotland team news

Scotland are monitoring the fitness of Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes after he missed his last three club fixtures with a knee injury. Leeds United defender Liam Cooper misses out after damaging foot ligaments last month while Grant Hanley is still recovering from a ruptured achilles. There could be a senior international debut for Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson who has been called up for the first time.

Cyprus v Scotland head-to-head

Scotland have won all eight previous meetings with Cyprus stretching back to the first encounter in 1968. The most recent took place at Hampden in March where John McGinn’s opener and a late Scott McTominay brace secured a 3-0 win.

