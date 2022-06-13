What channel is Armenia v Scotland on? Nations League match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Following defeat to Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, the national team can’t allow for any more slip-ups if they want to finish top of the Nations League group with Ukraine having won both of their opening fixtures.

On top of that, the manner of the 3-0 loss to Ireland has put a bit of pressure on Clarke, coming off the back of failing to reach the World Cup. Another poor result in Yerevan would only increase that pressure.

Match details

Who: Armenia v Scotland

What: Nations League B, Group 1

Where: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan

When: Tuesday, June 14. Kick-off 5pm

Scotland play Armenia on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Referee: Nikola Dabanovic

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports Player. Coverage begins at 4.30pm. The game will be available to watch once more on Premier Sports on Wednesday at 2pm. BBC One Scotland will be showing extended highlights at 10.40pm.

Last meeting

The teams played each other last week at Hampden Park with Scotland running out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Anthony Ralston and Scott McKenna. It was the first ever meeting between the countries, meaning this will be Scotland's first match against Armenia in Yerevan.

Team news

Scotland will once again be without the injured trio of Kieran Tierney, Ryan Jack and Lyndon Dykes. Steve Clarke maY look to make changes from the team which lost at Ireland with a number of key individuals looking sluggish after a long, demanding season. There could be starts for Ross Stewart, Billy Gilmour and John Souttar, who replaced Scott McKenna after 74 minutes on Saturday with the Nottingham Forest centre-back picking up a knock.

Anything else

Armenia have won one and lost two games so far in the Nations League campaign. They started with a 1-0 win over Ireland but were swept aside by Scotland and then lost 3-0 to Ukraine, having held them for an hour.