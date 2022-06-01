'We have left those days behind, I think, I really do' - Steve Clarke speaks on Scotland situation after Ukraine defeat

A downcast Steve Clarke at Hampden as his Scotland side saw their World Cup qualifying hopes ended by Ukraine. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Hopes of making it to Qatar later this year and ending the nation’s 24-year absence from the World Cup finals were shattered as goals from Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dobvyk have Ukraine a fully merited 3-1 win.

It ended an eight-match unbeaten run for Scotland who must now turn their attention to the UEFA Nations League campaign which begins with a home game against Armenia next Wednesday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You have to suffer together,” said Clarke. “I’m suffering, my coaching staff are suffering and, more than anybody, the players are suffering.

“We’ll have 24 hours when we will feel sorry for ourselves. We will analyse the game as a coaching staff and group of players. Then we’ll try and get back on the horse, if you like.

“We’ll try and go again. What we shouldn’t forget is the progress we have made over the last three years.

“We came into this in really good shape. But tonight was Ukraine’s night, so congratulations to Ukraine.

“I’ve had some low moments when I first came into the job. We have left those days behind, I think. I really do.

“I’m sad for the players because we wanted to go to the World Cup together. We can’t do that. We are a work in progress and we want to get better. Hopefully they don’t make me out to be a liar and they do get to another tournament. Which I’m sure they will.

“I’m convinced (this team will qualify for major finals). That’s why it’s important not to forget how far we have come over the last three years.

“It’s a group which has developed together. We have to qualify for Euro 2024. Then beyond that, when you get to World Cup 2026, this group of players will have more caps, more experience and should be better.”

Clarke did not feel Ukraine’s added motivation as they played against the backdrop of Russia’s military invasion of their homeland was a factor in the result. He was left to reflect on the failings of his own team whose goal was scored by Callum McGregor with 11 minutes remaining.

“Ukraine are a good team anyway,” he said. “I don’t think it was about the motivation. On the night, they played better than we played.

“The better team won. It’s disappointing for us. We knew Ukraine would be well prepared and they were.

“We didn’t pass the ball well enough in front of them. That’s credit to Ukraine, they pressed us and we couldn’t really get out.

“I decided to change it at half-time and get another midfield player on the pitch. But from 2-0 down it was a long way back.

“We did get a foothold in the game and started to create some chances. John McGinn missed a big chance with 30 minutes to go and if we’d made it 2-1 then, then maybe we could have had more composure when chasing the game.