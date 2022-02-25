Sir Alex Ferguson statue unveiled at Pittodrie as Aberdeen hail 'greatest ever manager'

The Dons manager from 1978 until his move to Manchester United in 1986 oversaw the most celebrated period in the club’s history including the 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup win in Gothenburg and subsequent Super Cup success – triumphing over Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the process.

In total, Ferguson won 10 trophies at Pittodrie where a specially commissioned statue of him celebrating the first, the 1980 Scottish championship.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a fantastic honour,” he told a crowd assembled of his former players and fans before revealing the bronze tribute pitchside.

Sir Alex Ferguson unveils his tribute statue during a special ceremony at Pittodrie, on February 25, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“What I achieved here was almost a miracle.

“It was a fantastic period for me and I’m so proud.”

Former players Gordon Strachan, Neil Simpson and Willie Miller paid tribute to their former boss, as did club chairman Dave Cormack.

Designed by Andy Edwards, it will stand outside the Richard Donald stand at the Dons’ home ground.