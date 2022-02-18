Rangers in Dortmund and Celtic v Bodo/Glimt, SPFL European football debrief - The Scotsman Sports Show

Giovanni van Bronckhorst masterminded one of Rangers’ greatest ever European nights, away from home in the Westenfalenstadion, with a commanding performance and goals from James Tavernier, John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos who might even have claimed two.

They return to Glasgow holding a two-goal advantage over their illustrious opposition, the same deficit Celtic seek to redress next week in the Arctic Circle next week following a 3-1 home defeat by Norwegian champions FK Bodo/Glimt.

Scotsman Sports editor Mark Atkinson was joined by David Oliver and Andrew Smith to pore over the action from last night, what each result means for the teams going forward in the league and how the second legs might pan out in the latest episode of The Scotsman Sport Show.

