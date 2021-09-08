Watch: Scotland pain plays starring role in viral Euro 2020 remake video

David Marshall tries in vain to stop Patrick Schick making it 2-0 to the Czech Republic at Euro 2020. Picture: SNS

The video by entertainment group Tedeku – described as “five brothers, one creative warehouse” – has already attracted six thousand likes and three hundred retweets in two hours after being posted to Twitter.

It begins with Schick’s wonder-strike against Scotland in the Czech Republic’s 2-0 victory at Hampden Park in the opening game.

The ball is struck over a house and ends with the goalkeeper – a child in a trampoline – diving into the net as the ball sails past him, much like David Marshall’s misfortune at the tournament, as the live match commentary plays over the top.

Other humourous moments see the group acting poking fun at England fans by smashing up a beer garden and fighting with each other after a goal, as well as the diminutive Raheem Sterling being played by a small child.

