WATCH: Scotland camp latest from Copenhagen as Alan Pattullo discusses Denmark clash, Leigh Griffiths and Craig Gordon

Following their first appearance at a major finals in 28 years this summer, Scotland restart their World Cup qualification bid against the Danes on Wednesday night.

After a disappointing group exit at the Euros, the squad are in Copenhagen to face a side who reached the semi-finals of the tournament before losing to England in extra-time.

Scotsman football writer Alan Pattullo has arrived in the Danish capital and will be making his way to the Parken Stadium for what promises to be a difficult test for Steve Clarke’s side, who have had a number of call-offs to contend with.

The Scotland squad train ahead of flying out to Copenhagen to face Denmark in the latest World Cup qualifier. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

In this latest episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Alan sets the scene for the big match with Scotsman sports editor Mark Atkinson, discusses Craig Gordon’s possible cap milestone and looks at what Leigh Griffiths’ move to Dundee could mean for the national side.