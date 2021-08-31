WATCH: Scotland camp latest from Copenhagen as Alan Pattullo discusses Denmark clash, Leigh Griffiths and Craig Gordon

Following their first appearance at a major finals in 28 years this summer, Scotland restart their World Cup qualification bid against the Danes on Wednesday night.
After a disappointing group exit at the Euros, the squad are in Copenhagen to face a side who reached the semi-finals of the tournament before losing to England in extra-time.
Scotsman football writer Alan Pattullo has arrived in the Danish capital and will be making his way to the Parken Stadium for what promises to be a difficult test for Steve Clarke’s side, who have had a number of call-offs to contend with.
In this latest episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Alan sets the scene for the big match with Scotsman sports editor Mark Atkinson, discusses Craig Gordon’s possible cap milestone and looks at what Leigh Griffiths’ move to Dundee could mean for the national side.