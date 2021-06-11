WATCH: Alan Pattullo discusses life in Scotland camp, kids being able to watch Euro 2020 opener and who will win tournament

Though there’s plenty of action across the weekend, all eyes in Scotland are fixated on Monday’s match against the Czech Republic at Hampden. It is the first appearance at an international tournament for 23 years and the SFA hope all Scots school children will be allowed to watch the 2pm kick-off.
Alan covers this and a lot more on today’s episode.
Sign up to our Football newsletter
Sign up to our Football newsletter
Message from the editor
A poster of Ryan Christie in Glasgow as Scotland gears up for the start of Euro 2020. Picture: SNS
Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today