The Rangers icon and former Scotland boss died at the age of 73 after battling illness, it was confirmed today.
Tributes have been pouring in from across the globe as footballing stars and former and current Rangers players and managers pay tribute to one of Scottish footballs most successful managers and biggest personalities.
""Through his role as technical consultant for the LMA, I have had the opportunity over the past five years to get to know him and see what a humble, insightful and very genuine man he was. "I always enjoyed spending time with Walter and we had been planning to have dinner together again. "I feel very fortunate to have had the chance to get to know him and I send my deepest condolences to Walter’s wife Ethel, his sons Neil and Steven, his grandchildren and all of his family who have lost a very special man" said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
2. "I am absolutely devastated"
"In all that time you were dealing with a man with great moral compass in how he lived his life and the friendship he offered so many people. His contribution to football with Dundee United, Rangers, Scotland, Everton and Man United was immense" - Sir Alex Ferguson.
3. "The best husband, the best father, the best friend"
"I can safely say he was probably the best husband, the best father, the best friend - everything you'd expect in a man. It's a tragic day, I'm absolutely devastated" said a visibly upset Ally McCoist on TalkSport this morning.
4. "An incredible leader"
“Walter was an incredible leader and a very successful manager here at Rangers. I think he epitomised everything that this club stands for." Rangers manager Steven Gerrard paid tribute to Walter Smith.
