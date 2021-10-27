1. 27/09/16 MANCHESTER CITY PRESS CONFERENCE CELTIC PARK - GLASGOW Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media

""Through his role as technical consultant for the LMA, I have had the opportunity over the past five years to get to know him and see what a humble, insightful and very genuine man he was. "I always enjoyed spending time with Walter and we had been planning to have dinner together again. "I feel very fortunate to have had the chance to get to know him and I send my deepest condolences to Walter’s wife Ethel, his sons Neil and Steven, his grandchildren and all of his family who have lost a very special man" said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Photo: SNS Group Paul Devlin