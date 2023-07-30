The Viaplay Cup has thrown up a quick rematch between last season’s semi-final rivals Celtic and Kilmarnock.

The Glasgow side came out on top at Hampden and Ange Postecoglou’s men went on to lift the League Cup - the first trophy en route to recording their domestic treble - but returning Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, who won the tournament three times in his previous stint in charge, will now take the champions to Rugby Park, where Derek McInnes’ men will be looking for revenge.

All five Scottish representatives in European competition were included in the draw for the last 16.

Rangers have a home tie against Greenock Morton, Aberdee travel to Stirling Albion to take on former midfielder Darren Young’s freshly promoted League One side, and both capital teams have drawn home ties.

Daizen Maeda in action for Celtic during last season's Viaplay Cup semi final victroy over Kilmarnock. Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group

Hearts will play host to Patrick Thistle, who defeated Spartans to edge through as group winners, and city neighbours Hibs will host Raith Rovers in Leith, after former Easter Road captain Ian Murray’s side pipped Dundee for the final remaining spot in the pot.

Tony Docherty’s men made it a nail-biting end to the group stages. Requiring victory by two clear goals, they came up short when Inverness Caledonian Thistle restricted them to a 1-0 victory.

All ties will be played across the weekend of August 19 and 20, with tv games still to be agreed.

Full draw:

Hibernian v Raith Rovers

Stirling Albion v Aberdeen

Airdrieonians v Ross County

St Mirren v Motherwell

Rangers v Greenock Morton

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Heart of Midlothian v Partick Thistle

Livingston v Ayr United

