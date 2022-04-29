Ukraine to play friendly match ahead of facing Scotland in World Cup play-off

Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach will host the war-torn nation in a friendly match on May 11 with all profits from the game donated to charitable causes for the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine have not played since a 2-0 win away to Bosnia-Herzegovina in November secured their place in the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

Their play-off semi-final against Scotland had been due to take place on March 24 but the tie was delayed for over two months after Ukraine was invaded by Russia on February 24.

The conflict is still ongoing but, as things stands, Scotland will host Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 1.

The winners will play Wales in Cardiff four days later to decide the final European place at the World Cup in Qatar.

The domestic league in Ukraine has been suspended since the start of the Russian invasion but national team players have been given special licence to leave the country in order to train and play in their upcoming fixtures.

The match against Monchengladbach will be the first time the Ukraine-based squad members have played in 11 weeks.

The Ukraine national side, pictured at Hampden during last year's delayed Euro 2020, will play a friendly match in Germany in preparation for facing Scotland in the World Cup play-off semi-final (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Monchengladbach chief executive Stephan Schippers said: "We're very happy to be able to help the Ukrainian FA through this game, and hope that as many football fans as possible from all over the country come to the stadium and make a donation to a good cause by buying a ticket to the match.