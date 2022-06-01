Ukraine coach dedicates Hampden victory to 'those who fight with their last drop of blood' and pays tribute to 'amazing' Scottish people

Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov during his team's 3-1 win over Scotland at Hampden. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dobvyk secured Ukraine a fully deserved victory in the semi-final against an outlcassed Scotland side who countered through Callum McGregor.

Ukraine will now face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday in a bid to earn a place in the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year and provide further succour for their country as it continues to deal with the ongoing consequences of Russia’s military invasion.

“I have no emotions,” said Petrakov. “All my emotions are left on the pitch. This victory was not for me, not for the players, it was for the country. So this is a huge win for Ukraine.

“It was a team effort. They did everything for the people they play for, who are watching them back at home, for our armed forces in trenches or in hospitals. They say ‘thank you’ to us and we return that gratitude to them.

“We play for those who fight with their last drop of blood and for those who suffer every day.

“We took a baby step towards our great aim. We will do everything we can in Wales to make everyone proud.

“I also want to extend our gratitude to the people of Scotland, this amazing hospitable place.