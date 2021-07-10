Tommy Wright hails 'wonderful' Fraser Murray after former Hibs player stars in Kilmarnock's Premier Sports Cup win at East Kilbride

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright (centre) was a happy man at East Kilbride on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The 22-year-old grabbed the opener in Killie’s 2-0 win at East Kilbride in the Premier Sports Cup with fellow new recruit Jason Naismith also on target.

Wright was thrilled by the display of 22-year-old Murray and expects him to be a key asset as Kilmarnock try to make an immediate return to the Premiership after last season’s relegation.

“Fraser will always get goals,” said Wright. “He is wonderful to work with. He’s two-footed, can play through the middle and is a nightmare for defenders because he can go right or left.

“He scored six goals (on loan at Dunfermline) last season and he is someone I am hoping can get a lot of goals for us this season. He is a really good finisher.”

Wright believes Murray, who can operate on the flank or a more central position, will flourish under the tutelage of veteran former Scotland winger Chris Burke whose display against East Kilbride showed he still has plenty to offer.

“Chris Burke is still looking great, that’s why we re-signed him,” added Wright. “He is going to be vital. We understand the Championship is going to be a tough league.

“For our two young wingers (Fraser Murray and Daniel Armstrong), there is nobody better in the game for them to learn from than Burkey.

“It was a good day’s work for us today. The first 15 minutes were a bit helter-skelter, the ball was always popping about. But once we settled in and moved the ball, it was a good professional performance.

“These games can be really tricky, particularly with so many new players in the team. But we should control the game and we did control it.

“Zach Hemming had to make one really good save at 0-0 but wasn’t really troubled the rest of the game. We had to work hard for our goals and I’m pleased with the win.”

East Kilbride manager Stevie Aitken was pleased with the display of his Lowland League outfit.

“We’ll take a lot from that, playing as we did against a team who are just out of the Premiership,” he said.

