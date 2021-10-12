The World Cup qualifying history Scotland can make by beating the Faroe Islands

Scotland could make World Cup qualification history against Faroe Islands. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Three points would also create a piece of history for the country in World Cup qualification.

Victory would make it the first time Scotland have won four consecutive World Cup qualifiers in the nation’s history.

Scotland came close to achieving that in qualifying for the 2018 tournament under Gordon Strachan, beating Lithuania, Malta and Slovakia during a run of six unbeaten.

The country also won three in succession in qualifying for Italia ‘90 as well as for the tournaments in 1978 and 1998.

The last time Scotland won four in a row in qualification was for Euro 2008 when the national team just missed out on reaching the tournament. They defeated Faroe Islands, Lithuania, Ukraine and France.

Scotland go into the match in Torshavn having lost just one World Cup qualifier in the last 13.

