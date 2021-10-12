The World Cup qualifying history Scotland can make by beating the Faroe Islands

A win for Scotland in the Faroe Islands on Tuesday evening will be huge in the team’s pursuit of a play-off spot for next year’s World Cup.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 4:46 pm
Scotland could make World Cup qualification history against Faroe Islands. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Three points would also create a piece of history for the country in World Cup qualification.

Victory would make it the first time Scotland have won four consecutive World Cup qualifiers in the nation’s history.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Scotland came close to achieving that in qualifying for the 2018 tournament under Gordon Strachan, beating Lithuania, Malta and Slovakia during a run of six unbeaten.

The country also won three in succession in qualifying for Italia ‘90 as well as for the tournaments in 1978 and 1998.

The last time Scotland won four in a row in qualification was for Euro 2008 when the national team just missed out on reaching the tournament. They defeated Faroe Islands, Lithuania, Ukraine and France.

Scotland go into the match in Torshavn having lost just one World Cup qualifier in the last 13.

Read More

Read More
The selection posers Steve Clarke must decide for Scotland crunch qualifier with...

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

ScotlandFaroe IslandsLithuaniaMaltaGordon Strachan
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.