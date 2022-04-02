The 'serious questions' Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has for John Beaton regarding Charlie Adam in Dundee draw

The Dons went ahead twice through Calvin Ramsay and Ross McCrorie but were pegged back on both occasions, conceding goals from set pieces.

Adam, a second-half substitute, set up Jordan McGhee and Danny Mullen with excellent set-piece deliveries.

“We deserved to win the game,” Goodwin said. “We were the better team and had over 20 attempts on goal, half of them on target. We hit the bar in the first half, we had one cleared off the line and could have been two or three up at half-time.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“Credit to Dundee, they kept going. But I do have serious questions about the first Dundee goal as Charlie Adam caught Lewis Ferguson in the face with a flailing arm before the free-kick.

“John Beaton has to see it. It’s a simple decision and a free-kick for us. Five seconds later, Dundee get the foul and then it ends up in the back of our net.

“I don’t understand how he missed it as he has the best view on the pitch. It should have been a free-kick and possibly a yellow card. People will say I am making excuses but I can only call it as I see it.”

“Thereafter we have to defend the free-kick better. We don’t deal with the cross into the box. We know the quality Charlie has but we don’t deal with it.

“The second one is the same. Charlie takes the nudge from Marley Watkins and goes over easily – but again puts in fantastic delivery.

“But we have to take control of that situation as we have big guys in there and Danny Mullen shouldn’t be able to get a header in there.”

Aberdeen, who were in the top six when they led 2-1, now need to defeat Ross County and hope results elsewhere go their way, namely Hibs failing to beat Hearts, to reach the top six.

“The one positive is that we are still in it, albeit we are relying on Hibs not winning," Goodwin said.

“We need to beat Ross County and then we have a chance of top six, but Malky Mackay will be saying the same thing.”