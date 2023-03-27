The reasons why Scotland can land famous win over Spain - manager, fun factor, Lyndon Dykes

Scotland go in search of a famous result against Spain on Tuesday night. A result which will not only be remembered for years to come, but would ensure the country takes a huge step towards Euro 2024. They come up against a revered football nation but one which can be defeated.

A team in transition

This is not a Spain side to be feared in the way it has in the past. Respected? Absolutely, but it is a team very much in transition. When you compare it to the Spain side which Scotland faced back in qualifying for Euro 2012, it is night and day. In the 3-2 loss at Hampden Park there was Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, Carles Puyol, Gerard Pique, Xabi Alonso, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, David Silva, David Villa. All have since retired full from international football or retired full stop. The much-maligned Alvaro Morata is the most experienced at 62 caps. Sixteen players from their World Cup squad were not in the squad for the Norway match. The stardust which once defined them, especially in turning the team from a possession-orientated side into an incisive, penetrating force, is not as obvious. Of their last five tournaments, they have progressed past the last 16 once.

Spain’s manager

Handling that transition is Luis de la Fuente, who represents a change in direction. He doesn't have the stature of those before him. His biggest club job was a short spell with Alaves in the third tier. However, “no one knows the present and future of Spanish football better than me,” as he put it. Since 2013, he has been part of the country’s youth set-up. First with the Under-19s, then the 21s and finally with the Olympic side. He won the European Championships with both the 19s and 21s and led the Olympic side to a silver medal at the 2020 games. Of the squad originally announced seven were part of that latter squad. His desire is to be more flexible and versatile, using different profiles of players. The 3-0 win over Norway on Saturday flattered them and showed it will take time for Spain to become a well-oiled machine.

Playing themselves into trouble

Spain love the ball. They love to pass. That was seen at the World Cup with a ridiculous number of passes in the group stages, too often they were soporific. Rodri noted “maybe we need more one against one on the wings, people breaking into space”. Iago Aspas, who wasn’t part of the squad in Qatar, offered his critique recently. Many of those passes can be in the defensive third which can increase the likelihood of turnovers and they can be guilty of playing themselves into trouble as they did early on against Norway with Martin Odegaard getting a chance after Aymeric Laporte was dispossessed. The centre-back also gave the ball away previous to that. Pressure on the defence can lead to winning the ball high up or Spain going long which is not in their DNA.

Norway performance

The Spain side who will face Scotland are from the star-studded team who last played at Hampden Park. Picture: SNS

Steve Clarke should have taken enthusiasm and belief away from watching Norway's display in Malaga. For 84 minutes they were excellent and were, in fact, the better team in and out of possession for a large period either side of half-time. Excellent goalkeeping, wasteful finishing and a bad decision by the referee prevented Norway from scoring. They set up in a 4-5-1 system which was full of energy, compact and well organised. It wouldn’t be the biggest of surprises if Andy Robertson was to play on the left of midfield against Spain as part of a system tweak. But the key for Norway was bravery when they won the ball back, they committed players forward and Spain struggled with the runners from midfield. Scotland have that in abundance. Ryan Christie, Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay and Lewis Ferguson are all capable of getting close to or beyond Lyndon Dykes from wide or central areas.

Scotland qualities

The team which beat France back in 2006 were a very well-organised, structured, hard-working side. This Scotland side has those qualities but it can be argued there is more about this era. This Scotland team can control possession, they are dynamic and have pace. There are good technicians in the side as they are tenacious terriers. Under Clarke they have progressed and evolved. That victory over Denmark demonstrated the different facets of the team. Against Spain they will have to defend, stay in shape and work hard, but it is also a team who when they get it can keep it, can turn defence into attack quickly and provide different avenues of attack.

Lyndon Dykes

Spain are in a period of transition. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Che Adams’ absence is a huge blow. Yet, it presents an opportunity for Lyndon Dykes. It feels like one of those nights where it is made for him. A disruptor, a pest, someone with a can do, will do, no-fear attitude. He had a great cameo against Cyprus, providing a brilliantly unorthodox assist. Key will be remaining on his toes, moving from side to side to offer an out ball, a target when Scotland go direct. He is not someone Nacho and Aymeric Laporte are going to like coming up against and he has that ability to unnerve even the very best centre-backs. He’s provided huge moments in that Scotland jersey and you wouldn’t put it past him doing it once more.

The fan factor

Hampden Park is a different setting now for the national team. Players have talked about it, going from playing in front of sparse crowds to selling out a stadium which has many detractors. On nights like Tuesday it has the capacity to charm, captivate and conjure a visceral noise which players can channel to get even more out of them. Cyprus was sleepy. Spain will be very, very different. It will be raucous and if the team harnesses it correctly they will be able to produce something special.