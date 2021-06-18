The concerning % chance of Scotland reaching Euro 2020 last-16 ahead of England clash

Monday’s 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic at Hampden Park has put the country in a very difficult position.

Patrik Schick’s double has Steve Clarke’s side on the back foot and in need of a swift turnaround if Scotland are to reach a knock-out stage for the first time ever.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular data-crunching website The Analyst is producing live Euro 2020 predictions throughout the tournament.

Scotland face England tonight. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The data is not in Scotland’s favour with the team given just a 12.3 per cent chance of reaching the last-16. Only Turkey, Hungary and Macedonia have a lower percentage chance.

Scotland are given an 18.2 per cent chance of finishing third in the group which could see them progress and a 2.6 per cent chance of placing second.