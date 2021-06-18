The concerning % chance of Scotland reaching Euro 2020 last-16 ahead of England clash

Monday’s 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic at Hampden Park has put the country in a very difficult position.
Patrik Schick’s double has Steve Clarke’s side on the back foot and in need of a swift turnaround if Scotland are to reach a knock-out stage for the first time ever.
Popular data-crunching website The Analyst is producing live Euro 2020 predictions throughout the tournament.
The data is not in Scotland’s favour with the team given just a 12.3 per cent chance of reaching the last-16. Only Turkey, Hungary and Macedonia have a lower percentage chance.
Scotland are given an 18.2 per cent chance of finishing third in the group which could see them progress and a 2.6 per cent chance of placing second.
A win or draw at Wembley could see those percentages increase going into the Croatia match.