The Celtic ace who could play for Spain - Callum McGregor's Scotland's selfless star and most trusted player

The ball landed to John McGinn. Everyone in Hampden Park knew what was coming. Everyone except Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. Invite contact, spin and turn away with the ball. He found Ryan Christie and those decked in red had to deal with the blue arrows.

Lyndon Dykes, Scott McTominay and Aaron Hickey all joined Christie in rampaging forward. Behind them were McGinn and Andy Robertson. But just as important was the man they left behind. Only, he wasn’t so much left behind but trusted to hold the fort. Callum McGregor. For Scotland he has emerged as a leader and that midfield glue. A reference point, just as he is for Celtic. He is the kid the parents trust to keep his siblings on the straight and narrow. He is the pal on a night out friends look to to ensure the kitty is safe and correct. He is the player Steve Clarke perhaps trusts the most.

Assistant manager John Carver said as much ahead of the Cyprus game, describing him as “a coach on the pitch” and a “controller”. He does that in and out of possession.

“You want to work with people that trust you and trust your knowledge of the game," McGregor said. “For us to put it into practice in the game is the biggest thing.

“Obviously you can speak to people and understand that they know the game, but you also have to go out there and deliver it. In that role in the team it’s important that we still have that balance when we’re attacking, because you need to lock out the game and secure counter attacks and things like that. It’s a nice little compliment, but again, most importantly it’s all about the team.”

McGregor's the Yin to McTominay's Yang

His importance doesn't vary or diminish depending on the opposition. He is absolutely key to Scotland 2023. Against Spain, McGregor only had 25 touches. No player who played the full game had fewer. Yet, of those, 18 were passes. Each and every one found a team-mate. Vital against Spain. No player created more than the two chances he did. You could have popped him in the Spain line-up and they would have been better. His role allowed McTominay the freedom to charge into the Spain box, like a bull on the streets of Pamplona, to cause havoc.

“The structure of the team probably allows one of the midfielders to go, the other one to sit and be secure with the three," McGregor said. “Obviously Scotty has got great athleticism, he can get forward, he can join in, and he has shown the quality as well to go and finish. He’s a brilliant weapon to have for any team, and especially for us to try to utilise that as a strength.”

Callum McGregor expresses his delight after Scotland's 2-0 win over Spain. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“You need everybody to function properly within the team or else the team doesn’t function. There’s 11 of us for a reason, and the manager wants everybody to play their part. The defensive side of the game is just as important as the attacking side, and vice-versa. When it all comes together, as it did on Tuesday night, then brilliant.”

Did he ever think about asking McTominay to sit, allowing him to get in amongst the action? “Not when he’s scoring two goals every game!” Truly Scotland's selfless star.