'That’s the type of team we want to be' - Celtic and Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor doesn't want doubts to creep in

Callum McGregor, left, during a Scotland squad training session at Carton House in Maynooth, Kildare on Monday prior to the squad's departure to Yerevan for Tuesday's UEFA Nations League match against Armenia. (Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile for the Scottish Football Association)

The extent of their inadequacies all over the pitch was such that Steve Clarke’s squad could scarcely avoid a period of soul-searching in what has suddenly become the most challenging and concerning period of the manager’s three-year tenure.

But while Callum McGregor admits he and his team-mates did not shy away from engaging in an unforgiving inquest into what unfolded in front of a horrified Scotland support at the Aviva Stadium, the experienced midfielder insists they cannot allow it to shake their collective convinction they remain fully equipped to build on the success of reaching the Euro 2020 finals.

As Scotland prepare to face Armenia in Yerevan on Tuesday in a UEFA Nations League campaign which counts toward qualification for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany, McGregor is seeking a performance and result which will prove their worth both to themselves and the Tartan Army.

Callum McGregor and Scotland captain Andy Robertson during Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Republic of Ireland in Dublin. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“With the success of being at the last tournament, that has given everyone the belief and expectation that we should be getting there on a regular basis,” said McGregor.

“That’s the type of team we want to be, we want to be achieving things as a group. As players we want to achieve things individually too, so we have to meet the standards we have set ourselves in the last 18 months or so.

“It’s important we don’t forget the good work that has happened in that period, that we don’t lose belief in ourselves – and also that the nation doesn't lose belief in us either.

“So Tuesday is important because we have to get back on track quickly. We have to go away with a positive result and be ready to come back for the next group games in September to make sure it’s a successful campaign.

Callum McGregor scores for Celtic against Alashkert in a Champions League qualifier in Yerevan on July 10, 2018. (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group).

“The Tartan Army travel everywhere in their numbers and we really disappointed them in terms of the performances against Ireland on Saturday.

“It’s important we finish this little block of games strongly and try and give them a little bit of positivity to take away over the summer and then we have three important fixtures coming up in September.

“We have to come back and try and put things right. It’s been a long season but there’s one more push and we want to give everyone a slightly better feeling going into the summer.

“There has been a lot of reflecting on Saturday’s game and looking at the negatives from it. Ultimately, we have to brush ourselves down now and go again because we have a big game on Tuesday.

“In football when you drop below the standards you have set yourself then there’s going to be a lot of disappointment, both collectively and individually.

“There are a lot of good people who all help and lean on each other as well. You have to take that leadership from your club and try and help as much as you can.

“We are all coming from different club football environments. Some play attacking football, some play a little bit more defensively.

“It’s important we come together and communicate with each other and speak about how we want to play.

“It’s a good sign when things don’t go well that people are willing to speak up and want to help each other. That is the main thing, it’s constructive and everyone wants to help each other out.

“You don’t need to be shouting and swearing, doing things in a negative way - it has to be done positively. We are a tight-knit group and you have to have that in football, you have to be together.

“It’s super-important now that nobody starts to finger-point, we stay united and find the solutions to the problems and go forward together. If we do that, it will help us be stronger.”

While Scotland were utterly dominant in their 2-0 win over Armenia at Hampden last Wednesday, they can anticipate a sterner challenge in the heat of Yerevan where the Irish previously slipped to a 1-0 defeat in their Group B1 opener.

It is a return to the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium for McGregor who scored there for Celtic in a 3-0 Champions League qualifying win in July 2018.

“It will be a hot climate, a sticky pitch,” he added. “You never underestimate any opponent at this level. Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses and they had a great result against Ireland recently.

“That tells you they are capable of putting in a good performance and getting a result. We have done our homework. We looked at the last game on Sunday night, things that we did well and little bits we can tidy up too.

"They will come after us from the start and their crowd will get involved in the game. It’s important that we manage that first spell in the game and that we stand up to the physical side of the game as well.

“We have to impose ourselves on the first 20-25 minutes of the game and not let them settle. We need to start positively and impose ourselves on the fixture.

“In Dublin, we didn’t start well and that’s something we have done when we’ve been successful - starting in the right manner. We didn’t do that, we had a spell in the game when we were okay but Ireland scored when they were on top.