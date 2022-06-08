"That's terrible, you should be punished": Scotland v Armenia pundits react after bottle thrown on pitch

The Nottingham Forest defender volleyed in his own rebound after a header hit the bar, in first half injury time at Hampden before VAR ruled the strike out for offside. The former Aberdeen defender had already found the net along with Anthony Ralston as Scotland led 2-0 in the UEFA Nations league.

However after a first half dominated by the home side, Armenian frustrations boiled over and half-time footage on Premier Sports highlighted the midfielder throwing a water bottle towards the south stand.

TV host Darrell Currie described the player’s “clear frustration” as the replay showed the assistant referee retreating to the halfway-line.

Premier Sports pundits Alan Hutton and James McFadden demanded action.

“You can’t do that – that’s poor,” said Hutton. “You see players get frustrated and fling things off the ground or whatever. That's in the direction of the linesman. You shouldn’t be getting away with that, that’s terrible and you should be punished for that.”

McFadden added: “That is incredible to even think of picking up a bottle and throwing it towards an official and to get away with it. They have VAR there are cameras everywhere, they should be looking at that.”

John McGinn called for action on the pitch after seeing the incident and, with VAR cameras in place, retrospective action could yet be taken.

Scotland's John McGinn (R) complains to referee Sebastian Gishamer after an Armenian player throws a water bottle during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Armenia at Hampden Park, on June 08, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)