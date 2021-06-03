Ten Euro 2020 players to watch: Swedish wonderkid, Ajax conveyor belt, Germany's teenage sensation

Ryan Gravenberch is the latest exciting talent to emerge from Ajax's academy.

Think Portugal's classy young midfielder Renato Sanches in 2016, Russia's goal machine Alan Dzagoev in 2012, the same nation's diminutive talisman back in 2008 with Andrei Arshavin, or Greece's tough-tackling, inspirational midfielder Theo Zagorakis in 2004.

Euro 2020 will be a breakthrough moment for one player in particular – and Mark Atkinson talks you through the ones to watch out for.

DEJAN KULUSEVSKI (SWEDEN)

Dejan Kulusevski of Sweden has been impressive for Juventus this season.

Juventus may have endured a frustrating season but there is no doubt that Kulusevski emerged as a positive force during the campaign. The 21-year-old winger scored and assisted in the 2-1 Coppa Italia final win over his former side Atalanta before his place in Sweden's squad was confirmed. He has 11 caps to his name and, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic sidelined, Kulusevski has the opportunity to shine.

RYAN GRAVENBERCH (NETHERLANDS)

Another fine product of the fabled Ajax academy, 19-year-old midfielder Gravenberch will be hoping to make his mark at the Euros. With two Dutch titles and a 2018 Under-17s World Cup winners' medal to his name already, the defence-minded teenager made his senior Holland debut in March. There is a clamour in his homeland to be given added responsibility at the Euros considering his undoubted potential.

ELJIF ELMAS (NORTH MACEDONIA)

Eljif Elmas is North Macedonia's most exciting player.

The North Macedonians, making their first appearance in a finals, will be unknowns to most onlookers, but Elmas has the potential to become a household name. Currently at Napoli, the 21-year-old midfielder has clocked up 80 appearances in Serie A and became a national treasure when scoring in a shock 2-1 win over Germany recently. Cultured on the ball and expected to be a target for many Champions League clubs after the tournament.

PEDRI (SPAIN)

Unlike the majority of young talent that breaks into the Barcelona first team, Pedri is not a product of the club's famed La Masia academy. The 18-year-old joined from Las Palmas and played in 37 LaLiga games in his first season at the Nou Camp. The midfielder became the second youngest player in Barca history to reach 50 appearances and made the cut for Luis Enrique's 24-man squad with the hope of getting a chance to impress for his country.

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA (ITALY)

Barcelona's teenager Pedri.

Picking an Italian goalkeeper who plays for AC Milan may seem an odd move when discussing rising stars, but this will be the first time in a while that the Italians will not have legendary stopper Gigi Buffon in goal. Donnarumma, just 22, has long been earmarked as Buffon's successor and this will be his first opportunity to shine at a finals. Tall, commanding, a leader and an excellent shot-stopper, Donnarumma is on course to be one of the world's best goalkeepers.

SASA KALAJDZIC (AUSTRIA)

Scotland fans may actually remember this fella, as he scored twice in March for the Austrians at Hampden in a 2-2 draw. Currently at Stuttgart, this 6ft 7in, 23-year-old target man is a right handful for defences. The Austrians like to play direct football and Kalajdzic is their go-to man, capable of linking up play and also scoring goals.

JUDE BELLINGHAM (ENGLAND)

Gianluigi Donnarumma is Italy's goalkeeper after Gigi Buffon's era ended.

Only 17, Bellingham is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football. He made the move from Birmingham to Dortmund a year ago and is already an extremely important part of their squad. Twice-capped by England so far, manager Gareth Southgate has tried to keep him in cotton wool, but his explosive runs from midfield and eye for goal might force his hand.

JAMAL MUSIALA (GERMANY)

You know you've got a good 'un when, at 18, you are playing regularly for Bayern Munich. Musiala is a goalscoring attacking midfielder who broke into the Bayern team this season and is expected to make his mark for Germany. Formerly of Chelsea's youth system, he represented England up to under-21 level before deciding that his future lies with the Germans.

JOAO FELIX (PORTUGAL)

This tournament could provide a coming-of-age moment for the 21-year-old. Felix can now add his LaLiga title with Atletico Madrid to his Portuguese Primeira Liga winner's medal and the Nations League crown of 2019 but in a squad as talented as Portugal's, he can sometimes get lost in the shuffle. Can emerge from the shadow cast by the likes of Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes.

JAKUB MODER (POLAND)

Austria's Sasa Kalajdzic is a big threat in the air.

It took Moder a little bit of time to break into the Brighton team this season, but this central midfielder is now one of the first names on the Seagulls' teamsheet. Long regarded as one of Poland's brightest prospects, a lot is expected of the 22-year-old as the Poles' golden generation of Robert Lewandowski and Jakub Błaszczykowski begin to fade away.

Jude Bellingham is likely to force his way into the England team.

Jamal Musiala of Germany looks on during a training session at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena back in March

Joao Felix comes into the tournament on the back of a fine season at Atletico.