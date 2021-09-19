Tam Courts makes 'doubts' admission after guiding Dundee United to win over Dundee

Dundee United manager Tam Courts.

With the Tannadice club unveiling a statue of legendary manager Jim McLean on the eve of the match it seemed a significant weekend for a comparative novice in Courts to rubber stamp his worth.

The former youth coach has already got a win over Rangers to his name since stepping up to the top job this summer. Now he has the prize of a victory over United’s fiercest rivals after Ian Harkes’ late winner. United are now up to fifth in the table.

“I still have loads of doubt, I have doubts every week…” said Courts, 40, afterwards. “In a manager’s job, you know what it’s like. Sometimes you’re high, sometimes you’re low. The key thing for me is to remain focused and calm.

“When I first got the job, there was a furore,” he added. “You couldn’t ignore that. It was a real test of my own mentality and my own belief in myself. I’m just working to the best of my abilities here. We’ve got a great group of players and the fans are responding well in their numbers. We had a huge game today and have another big one on Thursday (v Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup). Hopefully we can keep progressing as a team and a club.”

He is not convinced those who questioned whether he should have been given the job in the first place have been silenced.

“I’m sure it will come back if we lose a couple of games…” he said. “The club’s been brave. I need to give young players opportunities. I want to give young players opportunities.

“But I also want to make the senior players better. I think the better I make them, the harder it is for the young players to get in the team. Once they do get in the team, they’re better for the experience.”