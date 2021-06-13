Supporter in serious condition after horror fall during England v Croatia Euro 2020 match at Wembley

The fan has been described as being in a “serious condition”, though Europe’s governing body refused to address speculation on whether they fell from the top tier in the 90,000-seater stadium. The exact nature of the fall is not yet known.
Uefa confirmed the incident immediately after the full-time whistle following the first match in Group D at Euro 2020.
They said: "Uefa can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands and was taken to hospital in a serious condition. For further information, please contact the local authorities due to privacy reasons.”
Gareth Southgate’s side got off to a winning start thanks to a second-half goal from Raheem Sterling. They top the group with Scotland and Czech Republic to play the second match at 2pm on Monday.