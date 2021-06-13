Supporter in serious condition after horror fall during England v Croatia Euro 2020 match at Wembley

A supporter has been rushed to hospital after falling from the stands in England’s 1-0 victory over Croatia at Wembley, Uefa has confirmed.

By Craig Fowler
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 4:58 pm
England striker Harry Kane during the match at Wembley Stadium. Picture: SNS
The fan has been described as being in a “serious condition”, though Europe’s governing body refused to address speculation on whether they fell from the top tier in the 90,000-seater stadium. The exact nature of the fall is not yet known.

Uefa confirmed the incident immediately after the full-time whistle following the first match in Group D at Euro 2020.

They said: "Uefa can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands and was taken to hospital in a serious condition. For further information, please contact the local authorities due to privacy reasons.”

Gareth Southgate’s side got off to a winning start thanks to a second-half goal from Raheem Sterling. They top the group with Scotland and Czech Republic to play the second match at 2pm on Monday.

