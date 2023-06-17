Steve Clarke may have worried about sunburn in Oslo but any concerns over a Euro 2024 qualification slip-up were obliterated with a stunning late comeback as his Scotland side claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Norway.

Scotland players and staff celebrate the momentous win over Norway in Oslo. (Photo by HEIKO JUNGE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Goals from Lyndon Dykes and substitute Kenny MacLean in the dying minutes completed a remarkable turnaround as Scotland turned what appeared an impending defeat – thanks to Erling Haaland's 61st minute penalty – into a precious three points.

The victory strengthens Scotland's grip on top spot in Group A following their opening two wins over Cyprus and Spain and puts them eight points clear of a Norwegian side who were expected to be their major rivals for second spot.

Clarke's side may well now be targeting first place if they can follow up with another victory over Georgia at Hampden on Tuesday which would leave them with a maximum 12 points at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Scotland's late turnaround came after a triple substitution with Billy Gilmour, Stuart Armstrong and eventual matchwinner MacLean all introduced with little more than 10 minutes remaining – and just moments before Norway boss Ståle Solbakken withdrew goalscorer and talisman Haaland, who could only watch from the bench as Scotland struck twice to steal victory.

"That's the decisions head coaches have to make," Clarke remarked to Viaplay Sports afterwards. "If you get them right you get you get all the praise - maybe I'll get a little bit of praise - unfortuantely for Ståle he's going to get a little bit of criticism and that's part of the job."

Clarke also switched formation to a back four for the closing stages. "We didn't want to lose 1-0," was the message passed onto the pitch. "We've worked really hard to put ourselves in a good position after the March games. We came here and said probably for Norway it was a must-win game. For us it was a must-not lose so we had to chase it down. The most pleasing thing for me is when I turn to my bench I'm putting on quality players that can make a difference, and that's what they did.

"Disappointed to lose the penalty. Ryan [Porteous] tells me it's soft. I genuinely haven't watched it back. I've only watched our goals, which were pretty decent. You'll probably tell me it was a penalty. We recovered well from it. We changed the shape a bit, got ourselves forward and managed to nick the three points with two late goals."

Clarke spent the entire match wearing a tracksuit top despite the temperatures pitchside exceeding 30 degrees.

"I worry about sunburn!" the Scotland boss admitted. "It's better to keep the top on rather than lather yourself in suncream. Obviously factor 50 on my napper. It was hot so credit to both sets of players. They put on a good show."