Steve Clarke makes stark Scotland analysis admission, speaks on supporters and team selection

Scotland's manager Steve Clarke looks on during the UEFA Nations League defeat by Ireland.

Clarke admits Scotland have suffered “two big blows” in three games but he was at a loss to explain the latest loss against an under-pressure Republic of Ireland side. It was only the hosts' third competitive win in 18 fixtures and their first-ever in the Nations League.

A 2-0 win over Armenia in midweek had looked to have restored Scotland’s confidence following the World Cup play-off loss to Ukraine but there was little to leave the visitors feeling better about themselves at the Aviva stadium.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You have to look at everything,” said Clarke. “Today was different from Ukraine.

“The Irish got on the front foot and we didn’t cope with it. For some reason we didn’t make the right choices at right times in the game.

“We gave a soft goal away from a corner which put us on the back foot and Ireland got life from that, they built into the game. (It was) Disappointing all round. There’s a lot to analyse and look at and we have to stick together and go to Armenia and get three points.”

Clarke said he didn’t want to many excuses such as tiredness for a defeat that leaves Scotland in a bind when it comes to finishing top of Group B1.

Ukraine beat Armenia 3-0 yesterday and now sit at the summit with maximum points from two games. Stephen Kenny’s side could do Clarke a quick favour by taking points from Ukraine in Poland on Tuesday, when Scotland are in action in Armenia.

Such was their position, Kenny said that a win over Scotland would stand as the hosts’ best result in Dublin since a 1-0 victory over world champions Germany in a Euro 2016 qualifier.

Their delight was in stark contrast to the anger of the Scottish travelling fans, some of whom waved the visiting players away when they approached them at the end to thank them for their support.

“The supporters have travelled and spent a lot of money, we appreciate that,” said Clarke. “Today wasn't our day, hopefully the next time they travel and spend a lot of money, we can be better and give them the kind of results we have had over the last couple of years. We do appreciate their support.”

Clarke defended his team and his selection, with the manager making two changes to the side that had beaten Armenia so comfortably three days earlier at Hampden. Scott McTominay and Grant Hanley came back in for Stuart Armstrong and John Souttar.

“Listen this group of players have done fantastic for me and the country,” said Clarke. “We have had two big blows in the space of three games.

“It’s probably the first time in a long time that has happened to us and I am interested to see how we come back as a group.

“A couple of changes today that obviously didn't work but I don't think it was about changes and personnel today,” he added. “It was more about, I don't know, more about something else.

“I need to go away and have a good think about it and decide and hopefully come up with a team that goes to Yerevan that gets us three points.